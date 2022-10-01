Josh Davison bags a brace as AFC Wimbledon beat Matt Bloomfield’s Colchester

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Josh Davison’s second-half double fired AFC Wimbledon to a 2-1 victory over League Two strugglers Colchester at Plough Lane.

It was the U’s who took the lead when Kwesi Appiah climbed highest to powerfully head Dan Chesters’ cross past Nik Tzanev, just 18 minutes into Matt Bloomfield’s first match as manager.

But the size of Bloomfield’s task was made clear just two minutes into the second half when Davison got on to a loose ball in the box and tucked it past Kieran O’Hara.

Ayoub Assal was then fouled in the box by Ossama Ashley, and Davison stepped up to calmly slot the ball into the bottom right corner to give the Dons a 66th-minute lead.

Colchester threw caution to the wind when 2-1 down, and in stoppage time came incredibly close to finding a late equaliser when Tzanev denied substitute John Akinde from close range.

The win propelled Wimbledon up to 15th in the table, while Colchester remained 21st, with just one win in 11 matches.