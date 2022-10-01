Accrington strike late to beat 10-man Morecambe in controversial encounter

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Accrington scored three second-half goals to claim a 3-1 win over Morecambe in a controversial Lancashire derby.

The home side took the three points but were given a helping hand by referee James Oldham who sent off Morecambe striker Arthur Gnahoua for a straight red card after an aerial collision with Mitch Clark in first-half injury time.

The card spurred on Stanley who took the lead just before the hour when Liam Coyle latched on to Clark’s pass to slot the ball past Connor Ripley.

The Shrimps levelled on 77 minutes with a freak own goal from Ryan Astley who turned a long Ripley clearance past his own goalkeeper.

The home side bounced back and took the lead again nine minutes from time when Ethan Hamilton struck a free-kick past Ripley.

Tommy Leigh completed the scoring five minutes from time with a far-post finish from Jack Nolan’s cross.