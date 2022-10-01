Michael Duff: Last-gasp winner was the cherry on the top for Barnsley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Michael Duff: Last-gasp winner was the cherry on the top for Barnsley

By Press Association
October 1 2022, 6.34pm
Michael Duff would have settled for a point (Nigel French/PA)
Michael Duff would have settled for a point (Nigel French/PA)

Michael Duff admitted Barnsley’s last-gasp winner was a welcome bonus at Fleetwood.

Jack Aitchison struck the only goal of the game in stoppage time, just minutes after coming off the bench, with a fine glancing header from fellow substitute Ziyad Larkeche’s cross.

And the victory left his manager, who admitted he would have been happy to take a point home as the clock was ticking down, delighted.

“We had a few moments, but if I’m brutally honest when we got to about 87 minutes I’d have taken a 0-0 away from home,” said Duff. “But the players kept pushing and that’s what we wanted.

“Last-minute winners always feel good but if it had been 0-0 it would have been another game unbeaten, another clean sheet. The cherry on the top was the last-minute winner.

“I thought it was a deserved win, we were the better team.

“In the first 20 minutes we were excellent but we couldn’t score the goal and you’re never going to dominate a game for 90 minutes.

“There was a little bit of concern in the second half that the game had gone a bit flat, but that’s part of our learning.

“They went a little bit more direct and they are a tough nut to crack. We talked about how we had to keep going to the end.

“I’d be loathe to single any of them out. You want people coming in and putting their hand up, no one sulked when they were taken off the pitch and Jack has come on and got the winner for us, which is great.

“The pleasing thing for me was that at half-time there were a few lads digging each other out, which apparently is new for the group. I was told by members of staff that they had not seen that before, so that they’re willing to dig each other out, if it’s not personal, is to try and be better.

“I thought there was some really good football played today, we’ve kept a clean sheet and got an away win at a tough place.”

While Barnsley left the north west coast overjoyed, Cod Army boss Scott Brown conceded he was distraught at losing to a goal that hit the net just as the 90 minutes had expired.

Adding to the former Celtic man’s frustration was a perceived foul on Joe Garner, missed by referee Samuel Barrott, that led to Barnsley breaking away to score.

“Losing to a last-minute goal is always hard,” he said. “We managed the second half very well, we tried to play on the counter with a little bit of pace as well, we brought Joe Garner on and we started to go a little bit more direct than we’re used to.

“Overall, looking at that performance from the lads I can say they worked extremely hard. We talked about what we wanted to do at half-time, we changed the shape and I thought their understanding of the shape was very good.

“As for the referee today I think he got a few decisions wrong, he didn’t have the best of days but we have to take it on the chin. We were trying to start an attack and he got pulled back.

“It’s horrible losing to a last-minute goal, I could never say anything about their effort because they always give 100 per cent.

“They always work hard, but I think in the final third we got a bit coy, we got a couple of chances but didn’t manage to hit the back of the net.”

