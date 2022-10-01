Kevin Betsy in defiant mood as pressure builds after Crawley’s loss to Stevenage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport

Kevin Betsy in defiant mood as pressure builds after Crawley’s loss to Stevenage

By Press Association
October 1 2022, 6.44pm
Kevin Betsy was in defiant mood as the pressure builds after Crawley’s loss to Stevenage (Steven Paston/PA)
Kevin Betsy was in defiant mood as the pressure builds after Crawley’s loss to Stevenage (Steven Paston/PA)

Crawley boss Kevin Betsy is fully committed to turning around the club’s fortunes after their worst start to a Football League season continued with a 2-1 home defeat to high-flying Stevenage.

A late penalty by striker Luke Norris left Boro in the automatic promotion places after Ashley Nadesan had cancelled out Jordan Roberts’ effort midway through the first half.

Crawley are only out of the drop zone on goal difference after winning just one of their opening 11 games and home fans repeatedly called on Betsy to be fired, with chants of “We want Betsy out” and “You’re getting sacked in the morning”.

Owner Preston Johnson flew in from America for the game having let it be known that “every aspect” of the club would be examined over the next few weeks and “everything is on the table”.

Betsy said: “No meeting is planned. If the club want to make a change I’ll work extremely hard until I’m told otherwise.

“If the club want to make a change then it’s their prerogative. I know my level and I fully believe in myself.

“I want the fans to back us, and we’re doing everything we can, but they vent their frustrations and they called on me to go in only our third home league game.

“We are standing strong. It’s tough but you wouldn’t believe how much I’ve had to change since I’ve been here. I’ll never lie down.”

Stevenage boss Steve Evans feels he possesses a team of “lions and not cubs” after victory at one of his former clubs extended Boro’s best start to a league campaign.

Evans reckoned Boro were not at their best as they made it three wins in a row but said: “We played okay, could have played much better but still won.

“The first half was that comfortable we could have scored three or four. But we’ve got lions and not cubs and we’ll take the criticism.

“We need to score more goals but we went head-to-head with a Crawley side with a lot of resources.”

Evans, who led Crawley to an historic double promotion from the Conference to League One, was delighted with the reception he received.

He added: “I love Crawley and they are brilliant people. I know a lot of the fans personally and Kevin is a young coach who I hope gets some time.”

