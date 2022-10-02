Ange Postecoglou pleased with display from newly-formed Celtic central defence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ange Postecoglou pleased with display from newly-formed Celtic central defence

By Press Association
October 2 2022, 9.22am
Stephen Welsh continued at centre-back for Celtic (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Stephen Welsh continued at centre-back for Celtic (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Ange Postecoglou praised his newly-formed central defence after they helped 10-man Celtic close out a 2-1 victory over Motherwell.

Stephen Welsh and Moritz Jenz again deputised with established centre-back pairing Carl Starfelt and Cameron Carter-Vickers still injured.

The pair first played together in a 4-1 Premier Sports Cup win over Ross County but were then installed for the trip to Paisley which ended Celtic’s 364-day unbeaten run in the cinch Premiership with defeat to St Mirren.

A defensive mix-up gifted Motherwell an equaliser on Saturday but that was down to a communication breakdown between goalkeeper Joe Hart and right-back Josip Juranovic, whose chested passback went over the line.

On his central defenders, Postecoglou said: “They did okay, they did well. They didn’t have to do too much defending. They stepped out a few times which is good.

“It’s hard because last year Carl and Cam were mainstays, neither of them really got injured.

“I have always felt centre-back pairings are really important in terms of understanding, in terms of knowing each other’s movements, the sort of idiosyncrasies they have.

“When you put one in, it’s a lot easier to adjust. But for Welshy and Mo, who has only been with for us a couple of months, as a new defensive pairing it’s not easy.

“Especially with the way we play, because they have a lot of the ball, we are very aggressive with our defending, they have to do a lot of one-on-one defending and covering at the same time.

“So it’s not easy but I think every game they play they will get a better understanding of one another, which I think will help us.

“You can have as strong a squad as possible but in my experience in football every now and then you will get hit in the same area and you realise why you need four centre-halves. Even then you are thinking ‘well, have we got enough?’ But you can only have so many players.

“But they were better and I’m sure they will grow in confidence from there.”

Cameron-Vickers remains a doubt for Wednesday’s Champions League against RB Leipzig in Germany after “pulling up sore” in training before the St Mirren defeat.

Postecoglou said: “He is not far away but we have another 12 games in 40 days so I am not going to put him in unless he is absolutely right, because it would be silly of us to put him in and then lose him for another few games, particularly with Carl out for at least another couple of weeks.”

Celtic prevailed thanks to Reo Hatate’s spectacular winner despite going down to 10 men late on when Callum McGregor prevented Ross Tierney running on to the Japan midfielder’s wayward pass with Hart off his line.

Motherwell have now taken one point from four games but could have had more from each of the games if they had taken chances at key times and manager Steven Hammell is prioritising results ahead of games against Ross County and Hibernian in the coming week.

“I would rather the opposite, not play well but get results and pick up points,” he said.

“They are difficult to come by, we’ve got a difficult month with a lot of fixtures in October that we need to pick up points from.

“We want to be a team that gets plaudits for the way we approach games, for sure, but that has to result in points at the end of the day.”

