Cameron Norrie to miss Japan Open as positive Covid test hits ATP Finals hopes By Press Association October 2 2022, 9.28am Cameron Norrie pulled out in Korea and has confirmed he has Covid. (James Manning/PA)

British number one Cameron Norrie has confirmed he has tested positive for Covid. The 27-year-old pulled out of his Korea Open quarter-final against America's Jenson Brooksby at the last minute on Friday. The ATP said it was due to illness while Norrie had previously complained he was jet-lagged. Reporting to you LIVE from South Korea: pic.twitter.com/TTdpSo9vIb— Cameron Norrie (@cam_norrie) October 2, 2022 It means he will miss next week's Japan Open which will be a blow to his chances of sealing a place at the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin next month. "Unfortunately I had a positive Covid test in Korea and wasn't able to compete in the rest of my matches. I have no symptoms and I am feeling 100%," he wrote on Twitter. "I was really hoping to go to Tokyo but because of the quarantine period I will not be able to play there."