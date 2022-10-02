Thousands of runners take part in colourful London Marathon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Thousands of runners take part in colourful London Marathon

By Press Association
October 2 2022, 12.04pm Updated: October 2 2022, 12.58pm
Thousand of runners are taking part in the London Marathon (James Manning/PA)
Thousand of runners are taking part in the London Marathon (James Manning/PA)

Thousand of runners are pounding the pavements of the capital as they take part in the London Marathon.

Up to 50,000 people set off on the eagerly-awaited 26.2-mile race from Blackheath in south-east London to the finish line on The Mall.

TCS London Marathon 2022
Runners in fancy dress during the TCS London Marathon (James Manning/PA) 

Elite athletes – including Marcel Hug and Catherine Debrunner – had already claimed victory in the wheelchair races on Sunday morning by the time most of those taking part began their runs in front of cheering crowds.

They included charity fun runners in colourful costumes, people undertaking a personal challenge and those wanting the chance to enjoy the incredible atmosphere which London always offers.

Lionesses Leah Williamson, Jill Scott and Ellen White – who were part of England Women’s Euro 2022 winning team – got things under way as official race starters in Blackheath.

Among those taking part is Rob Duncombe, chief pharmacist at The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, who is running for charity wearing an “absolutely stunning” 8ft tall oak tree costume.

The 54-year-old, from Chelmsford, Essex, who is running on behalf of The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, is hoping to beat the Guinness World Record for the fastest marathon dressed as a tree (male), which stands at four hours, five minutes and six seconds.

Actor Stephen Mangan, who is running for Marie Curie UK, joked that “for reasons I’ve yet to fully understand I’m running the London Marathon” as he urged people to sponsor him to help raise money for “an incredible charity”.

TCS London Marathon 2022
Stephen Mangan in action during the TCS London Marathon (James Manning/PA)

Met Office meteorologist Steven Keates predicted that the day will be “cloudy with outbreaks of rain, perhaps on the heavy side at times, during the morning”, with showers pulling away to the south through the early afternoon.

He added that “winds look mostly light and variable” and temperatures will start at 11C at around dawn “rising to 13C/14C for the race start, peaking around 17C mid-afternoon”.

Mr Keates said: “Spectators may need to bring an umbrella, as the weather may not be the best when standing around.”

Both runners and spectators had to contend with rail services that started later than usual following Saturday’s strikes by the RMT union, the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA) and Aslef, the drivers’ union.

TCS London Marathon 2022
The elite men and public start the TCS London Marathon (James Manning/PA)

Organisers had advised people to plan ahead, but said they were “very grateful” to Southeastern and Network Rail for their help in ensuring that train services from central London to the starting point on Sunday morning ran as planned.

Sunday’s TCS London Marathon marks the third time it has taken place in October after it was moved due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Organisers said the race will be returning to its traditional spring slot in 2023 with the ballot for places to run on April 23 open until 9pm on October 7.

Eliud Kipchoge, who is not running in this year’s race after his world record-breaking run in Berlin last weekend, handed out medals at Saturday’s TCS Mini London Marathon which saw thousands of children take part in 2.6k and one-mile events.

