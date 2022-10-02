Slaven Bilic: Stoke thrashing a ‘dream start’ and blueprint for Watford success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Slaven Bilic: Stoke thrashing a ‘dream start’ and blueprint for Watford success

By Press Association
October 2 2022, 3.15pm Updated: October 2 2022, 5.09pm
Watford boss Slaven Bilic saw his side brush aside Stoke (Nick Potts/PA)
New Watford boss Slaven Bilic hailed his side’s emphatic 4-0 win at Stoke as a “dream start” to his Hornets tenure and the blueprint for success going forward.

Bilic is the Hornets’ ninth manager in three years last week after Rob Edwards’ sacking on the back of just one win in seven Championship games.

Ismaila Sarr, Ken Sema, Keinan Davis and Vakoun Issouf Bayo all got on the scoresheet to ensure Bilic enjoyed a flying start to his Watford reign at the bet365 Stadium.

A biggest win since February 2021, first clean sheet of the season and first away win since March were among the highlights.

Now seventh in the Championship, and with Bilic at the wheel, all eyes will be looking towards a promotion push.

“It’s the dream start,” said Bilic. “It’s a great win for us.

“It’s well deserved. A clean sheet, four goals, the strikers scoring goals. That’s what you dream of before games.

“We suffered together when needed and defended as a team.

“If you give space to our players out wide and up front [they will punish you] because they are good players.

“The group is good. We aren’t going to rave now because we won.

“This is the blueprint that we want to follow. This is the pattern.

“This is a great of example of what we should do and we should try and improve on this.

“We wanted something to build on and we showed that.”

Bilic, who led West Brom to promotion from the Championship in 2020, added: “It’s good to be back in the Championship when you are winning.

“I want us to play like that and play with confidence when we are losing games, it’s difficult.

“That’s not always easy because you have the crowd, you have the media, you have those question marks rising when you are losing.

“But that’s the goal. That’s the aim, to play confidently when we are losing.”

Alex Neil’s shaky start since switching from Sunderland to Stoke continued with now only one win from his first five games.

And the former Preston boss lamented his side’s lack of desire after going 2-0 down.

“It’s disappointing,” he said. “When you lose any game in that manner it’s really disappointing and frustrating.

“The fact is in any game the pride you’ve got as an individual and the pride you’ve got as a team and pride to show for your club, you’ve got to rally, you’ve got to give it a go and you’ve got to never give in.

“I don’t think we can say that and that was certainly a bit of an eye opener for me and a big frustration.

“I think we’re playing with a lack of confidence in the first instance.

“You’ve got to build confidence and that comes from results, but you’ve got to build something to be the bedrock of that and that’s got to be resilience.

“You’ve got to have an inner pride where you’re not going to accept getting beat and you’re not going to accept not doing the basics well enough.

“You can get beat by any team if they’re better, but from the second goal onwards I thought it was the basics which let us down.”

