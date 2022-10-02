Gorillas, fruit and Buzz Lightyear: London Marathon’s fancy dress raises smiles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gorillas, fruit and Buzz Lightyear: London Marathon’s fancy dress raises smiles

By Press Association
October 2 2022, 3.52pm
Thousands descended on the streets of the capital, many in fancy dress (Kirsty O’Connor/James Manning/PA)
Thousands descended on the streets of the capital, many in fancy dress (Kirsty O’Connor/James Manning/PA)

A Buzz Lightyear and a bright red postbox featuring the King’s new cypher were among the fancy dress costumes donned by some of the thousands of people who took part in the London Marathon this year.

Whether as a personal challenge or in aid of a chosen charity, people donned colourful, large, and occasionally furry costumes as they ran the 26.2-mile course.

One group of six ran in a wooden crate, each dressed as a different fruit or vegetable, including a strawberry, avocado, and pod of peas.

TCS London Marathon 2022
One group ran together as a crate of fruit and vegetables (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
TCS London Marathon 2022
One person runs in a dog onesie at the London Marathon (James Manning/PA)

Another person was pictured taking part in a head-to-toe dog onesie with a huge head and floppy ears as someone else, dressed as a bright yellow minion with silver-rimmed goggles, bounded along the route from Blackheath to The Mall.

One participant wore a neon green tutu and rainbow clown wig, shortly followed by a runner wearing a fluffy, red teddy head with a Seddon Construction helmet on top.

TCS London Marathon 2022
A Despicable Me minion begins the 26.2-mile race (James Manning/PA)
TCS London Marathon 2022
A Seddon teddy and Buzz Lightyear at the London Marathon (James Manning/PA)

Buzz Lightyear’s green, purple and white ensemble was completed with black sunglasses while another ran dressed as a letterbox with the King’s new royal cypher on the front.

One was even brave enough to sport a thick-furred gorilla suit, while another raced in a Christmas Tree costume and someone else ran with an outdoor washing line swinging above him, attached to his rucksack.

TCS London Marathon 2022
A gorilla is there to congratulate others as participants reach the finish line (John Walton/PA)

The runners were cheered on by thousands of people who lined the streets to offer water, food, or just shouts of encouragement.

Costumes were not a deterrent for those determined to complete the race.

TCS London Marathon 2022
One participant was already feeling festive (John Walton/PA)
TCS London Marathon 2022
One person sported a popular emoji costume for the race (John Walton/PA)

An ice cream cone costume – complete with sprinkles – and someone dressed as the pile of poo emoji were also among the London Marathon participants as thousands descended on the streets of the capital.

