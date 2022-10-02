Wolves part company with head coach Bruno Lage – reports By Press Association October 2 2022, 4.52pm Updated: October 2 2022, 4.53pm Wolves have parted company with Bruno Lage, according to reports (Zac Goodwin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Wolves have parted company with head coach Bruno Lage, according to reports. Lage guided Wolves to a 10th-placed finish last season after succeeding Nuno Espirito Santo in June 2021. But they have won only once this term and Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at West Ham dropped them into the bottom three of the Premier League. Wolves are also the lowest scorers in the division, with just three goals. Bruno Lage was appointed Wolves boss in June 2021 (Martin Rickett/PA) They spent more than £100million over the summer, with Sasa Kalajdzic, Matheus Nunes, Goncalo Guedes and Nathan Collins all arriving for fees. Former Chelsea striker Diego Costa and Boubacar Traore joined as a free agent and on loan respectively. But Kalajdzic suffered a long-term injury on his debut, while fellow forwards Hwang Hee-chan and Raul Jimenez were also sidelined. Lage previously managed Benfica in his native Portugal before joining Wolves, winning the Primeira Liga in his first season in charge. The 46-year-old also worked as Carlos Carvalhal’s assistant at Swansea during their time in the Premier League. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Karim Benzema misses a penalty as Real Madrid’s winning run ends in LaLiga Aaron Ramsdale says Arsenal have ‘fire burning inside’ after last season I know the heat is on – Brendan Rodgers relishing derby battle with Forest Steve Cooper relishing standing up in tough times with Nottingham Forest Conor Gallagher will get chance to stake World Cup claims – Graham Potter England’s Charley Hull triumphs in Texas to end six-year wait for LPGA title Novak Djokovic lifts Tel Aviv Watergen Open title Leigh seal Super League return with deserved win over battling Batley Minnesota Vikings’ Adam Thielen surprised by love of NFL of UK fans Teams will fear us – Moeen Ali turns attention to T20 World Cup after… Most Read 1 Piers Morgan footage captures St Andrews supergroup performing hits at Dunhill Links party 2 Dundee stars Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey given heroes’ welcome at City Square celebrations… 3 Bill Murray’s Ghostbusters gesture makes young fan’s day at St Andrews before dazzling Dunhill… 4 Dundee cycle lane branded ‘ridiculous’ as cars block cyclists’ path 18 5 Dairsie road reopens after car bursts into flames in crash 6 Fife nurse caught drink-driving while five times over legal limit 7 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship prize money: What the top three will make at St… 8 Man hit by car in Cowdenbeath taken to hospital with serious injuries 9 Ninewells staff claim free hospital parking ‘abused’ by Dundee city centre commuters 4 10 Liam Fox in ‘that’s why we’re bottom’ admission as Dundee United boss gives Steven… More from The Courier Tony Watt: Dundee United will NOT get relegated Grace Petrie, the artist who connects Dunhill Links: Dundee-based Fifer Connor Syme continues to progress as he zeroes in on… Dunhill Links: Ryan Fox inspired by the memory of his late friend Shane Warne… Dundee star Eilish McColgan reveals European 10km record won’t be official until she passes… Dundee stars Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey given heroes' welcome at City Square celebrations… Editor's Picks Guy Hawksford obituary: ‘Hero’ Kinross High teacher who survived 2004 tsunami Dundee stars Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey given heroes’ welcome at City Square celebrations marking Commonwealth Games glory Bill Murray’s Ghostbusters gesture makes young fan’s day at St Andrews before dazzling Dunhill fireworks display Angus businesswoman urges aspiring entrepreneurs to ‘keep at it’ Ninewells staff claim free hospital parking ‘abused’ by Dundee city centre commuters Cortachy Church plays host to Black Watch for poignant re-dedication of Angus association’s regimental standard Dundee cycle lane branded ‘ridiculous’ as cars block cyclists’ path Broughty Ferry boy, 6, recognised for raising thousands of pounds in memory of late mum Winston Churchill: Has his ‘antagonism’ with Dundee been misrepresented? ‘The plane shook the house’: Father’s St Andrews Home Guard role recalled by retired joiner