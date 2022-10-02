Dawid Malan shines as England set Pakistan 210 to win Twenty20 series decider

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dawid Malan shines as England set Pakistan 210 to win Twenty20 series decider

By Press Association
October 2 2022, 5.32pm Updated: October 2 2022, 5.39pm
Dawid Malan, left, celebrates with teammate Harry Brook after scoring fifty during the seventh twenty20 cricket match between Pakistan and England (K.M. Chaudary/AP)
Dawid Malan, left, celebrates with teammate Harry Brook after scoring fifty during the seventh twenty20 cricket match between Pakistan and England (K.M. Chaudary/AP)

Dawid Malan top-scored with 78 not out as England posted an imposing 209 for three in their Twenty20 series decider against Pakistan in Lahore.

Malan has had a quiet time on the tour but came to the party at the crucial moment with the scores locked at 3-3.

He shared an unbroken stand of 108 in just 61 balls with Harry Brook, who concluded a name-making trip with 46no.

Pakistan contributed to their own downfall with three dropped catches, with Babar Azam shelling Malan on 29 and Brook on 24.

Opener Phil Salt picked up exactly where he left off in the previous match, when he cracked an unbeaten 88 in just 41 balls, with three of his first six deliveries going to the ropes.

Alex Hales soon took up the baton, cracking Mohammad Wasim for three successive fours – expertly picking gaps at deep third, mid-wicket and cover.

Their partnership raced to 39, but both openers fell in the space of three balls as Pakistan dragged it backed in the fifth over.

Hales was trapped plumb in front of middle as Mohammad Hasnain jagged one off the seam before Salt fell foul of a sloppy run out as Malan ball-watched at the striker’s end.

England’s early momentum temporarily stalled but Ben Duckett and Malan soon began unlocking their own boundary options.

They moved up the gears with 12 off Iftikhar Ahmed’s first over then smashed 20 off Shadab Khan, Malan launching the first of his three sixes into the stands and Duckett clearing the boards with a straight hit.

Duckett was cut off in full flow by an opportunistic piece of glovework from Mohammad Rizwan, who snapped up a bouncing deflection off the inside edge and flicked the bails in one swift movement as he left his ground.

But Malan found another willing partner in Brook and the pair more than doubled the total after coming together at 101 for three.

Pakistan England Cricket
Harry Brook impressed again for England (K.M. Chaudary/AP)

Babar played an unintentional role in their success, dropping Malan at cover and Brook on 24 off a particularly simple up-and-down chance.

Brook had needed just four balls to find his six-hitting range of Shadab and repeated the feat three more times during his stay.

England finished on a high, with 20 off the final over from the expensive Wasim.

