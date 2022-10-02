Who will become the next boss at Molineux after the departure of Bruno Lage?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Who will become the next boss at Molineux after the departure of Bruno Lage?

By Press Association
October 2 2022, 6.35pm Updated: October 2 2022, 6.39pm
Bruno Lage is out of a job after being sacked by Wolves (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Wolves are looking for a new boss after Bruno Lage departed with the club in the Premier League relegation zone following just one win in their first eight matches this season.

Lage took the reins from fellow Portuguese Nuno Espirito Santo in June 2021 and oversaw a 10th-place finish last season, but Wolves have acted after a run of nine defeats in their last 15 fixtures.

Here, the PA news agency looks at who could be primed to take over.

Pedro Martins

Pedro Martins was Olympiacos manager until recently (PA)
An early favourite, who if appointed would be Wolves’ third successive Portuguese boss. A former midfielder who played for Sporting Lisbon in the mid-to-late 1990s, the 52-year-old has managed several clubs in Portugal but got his big break with Olympiacos four years ago. He helped the Greek club to three league titles but while he signed a two-year extension in January, he was sacked in August shortly after a chastening 4-0 defeat to Israeli club Maccabi Haifa in a Champions League qualifier.

Ruben Amorim

Ruben Amorim has worked wonders at Sporting Lisbon (Mike Egerton/PA)
Another Portuguese who is renowned for his 3-4-3 preference, similar to what Nuno and then Lage employed for large parts of their reigns at Wolves. Amorim has had a transformative impact at Sporting, who won their first league title in nearly 20 years in the 2019-20 season under the former Benfica midfielder. And they made it a double by winning the cup in that campaign. Last season, the 37-year-old oversaw the club’s run to the last 16 of the Champions League for only the second time in their history.

Sergio Conceicao

Sergio Conceicao has won three league titles at Porto (Isabel Infantes/PA)
It is perhaps no surprise that there is a Portuguese flavour to the list of early contenders for the role, considering the size of the contingent from there already at Molineux. Paulo Fonseca has also been linked with the post but while he has just taken up a job at Lille, his former team-mate at Porto Conceicao, who manages the Portuguese giants, could be in contention. Conceicao, 47, has led Porto to three league titles in his five seasons since succeeding Nuno, who left to join Wolves in May 2017.

Julen Lopetegui

Julen Lopetegui has rebuilt his reputation at Sevilla after a four-month stint at Real Madrid (PA via DPA)
Lopetegui has been courted by Wolves owners Fosun in the past, most notably ahead of their takeover in 2016, but he opted to take charge of his native Spain on the same day the takeover was completed. His two-year tenure there ended acrimoniously while he lasted just four months at Real Madrid but the ex-goalkeeper has rebuilt his reputation at Sevilla. Under the 56-year-old, Sevilla won the 2019-20 Europa League, beating Wolves en route, while they have had a hat-trick of fourth-place finishes in LaLiga.

Others

Could Sean Dyche return to the Premier League? (Martin Rickett/PA)
Celtic’s Ange Postecoglou is an attractive option after helping the Hoops regain the Scottish league title last season, although whether he would leave Glasgow remains to be seen. Sean Dyche’s star has been undimmed by his sacking at Burnley and his name is likely to be linked in the next few months whenever an English top-flight – or even top-end Championship – vacancy springs up. Andre Villas-Boas, Leanardo Jardim and Rafael Benitez have been touted but seem more unlikely candidates at this stage.

