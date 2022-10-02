Lewis Hamilton apologises for error as Singapore podium hopes are dashed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lewis Hamilton apologises for error as Singapore podium hopes are dashed

By Press Association
October 2 2022, 7.29pm Updated: October 2 2022, 8.59pm
Lewis Hamilton finished ninth in Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix (Vincent Thian/AP)
Lewis Hamilton apologised to Mercedes and said, “I f***** it up big time”, after he crashed into a wall and fell off the road before finishing ninth at Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix.

Sergio Perez took the chequered flag of a turbulent wet-dry race under the lights of the Marina Bay Circuit, while Max Verstappen’s wait for a second world championship goes on for following an error-strew display.

Verstappen started eighth and finished just one place higher after he dropped to last when a wild move on Lando Norris backfired.

AUTO Singapore
(PA Graphics)

However, the Dutchman – 104 points clear of Charles Leclerc in the standings – will be crowned champion at the Japanese Grand Prix in a week’s time if he wins and sets the fastest lap.

Leclerc finished second here, with Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz joining him on the podium. McLaren’s Norris was fourth.

Hamilton will leave Singapore keen to erase the memory of a night where he made two uncharacteristic mistakes.

After losing out to Sainz at the start, Hamilton spent the majority of Sunday’s race inhaling the Ferrari man’s exhaust fumes. And on lap 33, he was in the tyre barrier.

Hamilton carried too much speed into the seventh corner and whacked the wall. He slipped his Mercedes into reverse – falling behind Norris but ahead of Verstappen – and attempted to soldier on.

But Hamilton’s front wing was dangling off his Mercedes and orange sparks flew as he was forced to stop for repairs.

“I am so sorry about that guys,” he said over the radio. “I f***** it up big time.”

Hamilton dropped from fourth to ninth, and then with 96 seconds of the two-hour race remaining – which was delayed by 65 minutes following a downpour – he ran off the racing line at turn eight as he duelled with Sebastian Vettel.

That promoted Verstappen to eighth which then became seventh when the Dutchman passed Vettel on the final lap.

“I am pretty flat,” said Hamilton. “It was a poor day, a pretty rubbish day. I am just looking forward to tomorrow.

“It all went out the fricking window when I locked up so my apologies to the team.

“Your heart sinks. I knew it was all over from then, but these things happen. I am not going to punish myself for a mistake. When you fail, you get up and try again, but it wasn’t the greatest day.”

Sergio Perez took victory in Singapore
Hamilton’s team-mate George Russell will also be keen to banish the memories of Marina Bay. Russell qualified 11th – before he started in the pits following an engine change – and then collided with Valtteri Bottas and Mick Schumacher. He finished 14th and last.

Verstappen has been largely unstoppable this year. But against the backdrop of accusations that his Red Bull team has broken Formula One’s salary cap – claims, if proven correct, that will bring into question the legitimacy of the Dutch driver’s title triumph over Hamilton 10 months ago – Verstappen recorded his joint lowest finish of the season.

Following a fuel blunder in qualifying, Verstappen started only eighth, and then slipped to 12th after a poor getaway. He was up to fifth on lap 40 but overshot in a plume of white tyre smoke at turn seven after an ambitious move on Norris.

The Red Bull man wrecked his rubber and his resulting stop left him at the back before his late salvo to seventh.

“After yesterday you cannot ask for miracles,” said Verstappen. “It’s just a very frustrating weekend.

“We have five races left and a big lead, but I want to have good weekends every time.

“This one was really terrible. It started with yesterday’s big f*** up. I take zero delight in today. You want to be competing at the front, not stuck towards the back.”

Perez has been in Verstappen’s shadow, but after usurping pole-sitter Leclerc at the opening bend, he controlled the race and crossed the line 7.5 seconds clear.

The Mexican faced a post-race investigation after he fell more than 10 car lengths behind the safety car on two occasions.

But at 1:44am local time, the stewards declared his victory stood when he was sanctioned with a reprimand and a five-second penalty for his two misdemeanours.

