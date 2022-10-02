‘Truly inspiring’ London Marathon sees 18 Guinness World Records broken

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

‘Truly inspiring’ London Marathon sees 18 Guinness World Records broken

By Press Association
October 2 2022, 7.33pm
A group of six people dressed as a crate of fruit and vegetables broke the Guinness World Record for the fastest marathon in a six-person costume (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
A group of six people dressed as a crate of fruit and vegetables broke the Guinness World Record for the fastest marathon in a six-person costume (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

A total of 18 Guinness World Record titles were broken by those taking part in the London Marathon on Sunday, including the fastest marathon for a male dressed in pyjamas and a female in a toga.

Thousands descended on the capital’s streets for the annual race which saw many don fancy dress, either as a personal challenge or in aid of a charity.

As official Guinness World Records adjudicator Will Munford stood on the finish line to verify each one, it was David Jones who secured the fastest time of all the records as he ran the marathon in two hours, 45 minutes and 15 seconds while wearing pyjamas.

TCS London Marathon 2022
Tristan Clark, Freddie Flanagan, Freddie Wright, John Lavelle, George Peirson and Hugh Williams broke the record for the fastest marathon in a six-person costume (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Among the other record-breakers was Sarah Dudgeon, who broke the world record for the fastest marathon dressed as a witch (female) in three hours, 11 minutes and 52 seconds.

Donato Esposito snatched the title for the fastest marathon dressed as a hospital patient (male) in three hours, 19 minutes and 23 seconds, and Victoria Carter’s three-hour, 23 minute and 48 second run got her the record for the fastest marathon dressed as a vampire (female).

Mr Munford said seeing the records being broken was “truly inspiring”.

TCS London Marathon 2022
Up to 50,000 people ran the marathon (Yui Mok/PA)

“The record-breaking that takes place at the TCS London Marathon is truly inspiring to see first hand,” he said.

“To me, nothing embodies the physical and emotional effort required to achieve a Guinness World Record title quite like those who cross the finish line of the marathon having achieved one.

“Coupled with the runners’ efforts raising money for various charities, often hand-chosen through personal experience, their accomplishment in making the next edition of the book should not be undersold and they are all officially amazing.”

TCS London Marathon 2022
Many of the record-breakers were wearing fancy dress costumes (Yui Mok/PA)

A group of six runners, Tristan Clark, Freddie Flanagan, Freddie Wright, John Lavelle, George Peirson and Hugh Williams, ran the entire route in four hours, 24 minutes and 12 seconds, securing them the world record for the fastest marathon in a six-person costume.

Awards were also won for the fastest marathons dressed as a harlequin (male), glass (male), and candy confectionery item (female).

Lexi Chambers broke the world record for the fastest marathon in a non-racing wheelchair (female).

Here is a list of the 18 Guinness World Records achieved at 2022’s London Marathon, from 34 listed attempts:

1. David Jones: Fastest marathon dressed in pyjamas (male) – 2:47:15
2. David Henson: Fastest marathon wearing handcuffs (male) – 2:54:57
3. Sarah Dudgeon: Fastest marathon dressed as a witch (female) – 3:11:52
4. Gower Tan: Fastest marathon dressed as a scientist (male) – 3:14:16
5. Donato Esposito: Fastest marathon dressed as a hospital patient (male) – 3:19:23
6. Andrew Roberts: Fastest marathon dressed as a badminton player (male) – 3:23:33
7. Victoria Carter: Fastest marathon dressed as a vampire (female) – 3:23:48
8. Jeremie Maillard: Fastest marathon dressed as a mythical creature (male) – 3:26:38
9. Emanuela Pizzoni: Fastest marathon in a toga (female) – 3:27:18
10. Belinda Neild: Fastest marathon dressed as a stationery item (female) – 3:38:22
11. Kristina Beadle: Fastest marathon dressed as a mythical creature (female) – 3:43:41
12. Matt Brooks: Fastest marathon dressed as a star (male) – 3:44:00
13. Martin Porter: Fastest marathon dressed as a harlequin (male) – 3:51:35
14. Joan Pons Laplana: Fastest marathon dressed as a glass (male) – 3:58:52
15. Tristan Clark, Freddie Flanagan, Freddie Wright, John Lavelle, George Peirson, Hugh Williams: Fastest marathon in a six-person costume – 4:25:12
16. Kellie Clark: Fastest marathon dressed as a candy confectionery item (female) – 4:24:06
17. Sadie Smith: Fastest marathon dressed as a three dimensional human body part (female) – 4:26:43
18. Lexi Chambers: Fastest marathon in a non-racing wheelchair (female) – 4:32:11

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema fires against the crossbar from the penalty spot (Manu Fernandez/AP/PA)
Karim Benzema misses a penalty as Real Madrid’s winning run ends in LaLiga
Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale believes a fresh mentality is helping the club this season. (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Aaron Ramsdale says Arsenal have ‘fire burning inside’ after last season
Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers is embracing the pressure. (John Walton/PA)
I know the heat is on – Brendan Rodgers relishing derby battle with Forest
Steve Cooper and Nottingham Forest are in the midst of their first tough run (Mike Egerton/PA)
Steve Cooper relishing standing up in tough times with Nottingham Forest
Conor Gallagher, pictured, did not feature in Gareth Southgate’s most recent squad (Adam Davy/PA)(
Conor Gallagher will get chance to stake World Cup claims – Graham Potter
Charley Hull is back in the winners’ circle (LM Otero/AP/PA)
England’s Charley Hull triumphs in Texas to end six-year wait for LPGA title
Novak Djokovic poses with the trophy after winning the Tel Aviv Watergen Open (Ariel Schmidt/AP/PA)
Novak Djokovic lifts Tel Aviv Watergen Open title
Leigh are back in Super League (Ian Laybourn/PA)
Leigh seal Super League return with deserved win over battling Batley
Vikings edged out a thrilling 28-25 contest with New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Minnesota Vikings’ Adam Thielen surprised by love of NFL of UK fans
England won the series decider in Pakistan (K.M. Chaudary/AP)
Teams will fear us – Moeen Ali turns attention to T20 World Cup after…

Most Read

1
Dunhill celebrities perform at the party
Piers Morgan footage captures St Andrews supergroup performing hits at Dunhill Links party
2
Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey appear in Dundee.
Dundee stars Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey given heroes’ welcome at City Square celebrations…
3
Bill Murray in St Andrews
Bill Murray’s Ghostbusters gesture makes young fan’s day at St Andrews before dazzling Dunhill…
4
Valentine Scarlet avoids a vehicle parked in the Bank Street cycle lane.
Dundee cycle lane branded ‘ridiculous’ as cars block cyclists’ path
18
5
Wreckage from the crash in Dairsie
Dairsie road reopens after car bursts into flames in crash
6
Karen Nicholson appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Fife nurse caught drink-driving while five times over legal limit
7
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship prize money: What the top three will make at St…
8
Broad Street Cowdenbeath where a man was hit by a car
Man hit by car in Cowdenbeath taken to hospital with serious injuries
9
Parking at Ninewells Hospital
Ninewells staff claim free hospital parking ‘abused’ by Dundee city centre commuters
4
10
Liam Fox endured a debut defeat in charge of United
Liam Fox in ‘that’s why we’re bottom’ admission as Dundee United boss gives Steven…

More from The Courier

Watt found the net against St Johnstone
Tony Watt: Dundee United will NOT get relegated
Grace Petrie.
Grace Petrie, the artist who connects
Connor Syme shot 69 to finish tied for 10th at the Dunhill Links.
Dunhill Links: Dundee-based Fifer Connor Syme continues to progress as he zeroes in on…
Ryan Fox lifts the trophy after winning the Dunhill Links.
Dunhill Links: Ryan Fox inspired by the memory of his late friend Shane Warne…
Eilish McColgan wins Great Scottish Run.
Dundee star Eilish McColgan reveals European 10km record won’t be official until she passes…
Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey appear in Dundee.
Dundee stars Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey given heroes' welcome at City Square celebrations…

Editor's Picks