Christian Horner ‘absolutely confident’ Red Bull did not break F1 cost cap rules

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Christian Horner ‘absolutely confident’ Red Bull did not break F1 cost cap rules

By Press Association
October 2 2022, 7.47pm
Christian Horner insists he is not facing a nervous wait to discover if Red Bull have broken Formula One’s cost cap rules (David Davies/PA)
Christian Horner insists he is not facing a nervous wait to discover if Red Bull have broken Formula One’s cost cap rules (David Davies/PA)

Christian Horner insists he is not facing a nervous wait to discover if Red Bull have broken Formula One’s cost cap rules.

The FIA is set to reveal on Wednesday which teams have complied with last term’s budget of 145million US dollars (£114m).

In the build-up to Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix, Red Bull faced unproven claims that they went beyond that figure, possibly by over five per cent, which would equate to more than USD7.25m (£5.6m). Red Bull deny the accusations.

Sanctions available to the FIA for a breach range from a reprimand, to financial penalties, to the deduction of drivers’ points – and even exclusion from the championship.

Hamilton was denied a record eighth crown when he was beaten by Verstappen at a deeply contentious winner-takes-all finale in Abu Dhabi on December 12. Verstappen took the title by eight points.

Asked if he was nervous about the FIA’s verdict, Horner said: “No. We’re absolutely confident in our submission.

“Our audit was signed off by our auditors. We believe we are comfortably within the cap.”

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff urged the FIA to take robust action against any team that has overspent. Horner responded by accusing Wolff of “hugely defamatory, fictitious claims” and threatened legal proceedings.

Asked if a lawsuit remained on the table, Horner said: “Of course. What I said yesterday absolutely still stands. We will consider all of our options.

“It was totally unacceptable to make a completely unfounded allegation – and on the basis of what knowledge? Where is this source of information?

“It was a confidential submission between the team and the FIA. I have no idea of the compliance of any of our rivals. So what does that information supposedly come from?

“We have not been informed that we are in breach so let’s get to the end and see where we are.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema fires against the crossbar from the penalty spot (Manu Fernandez/AP/PA)
Karim Benzema misses a penalty as Real Madrid’s winning run ends in LaLiga
Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale believes a fresh mentality is helping the club this season. (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Aaron Ramsdale says Arsenal have ‘fire burning inside’ after last season
Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers is embracing the pressure. (John Walton/PA)
I know the heat is on – Brendan Rodgers relishing derby battle with Forest
Steve Cooper and Nottingham Forest are in the midst of their first tough run (Mike Egerton/PA)
Steve Cooper relishing standing up in tough times with Nottingham Forest
Conor Gallagher, pictured, did not feature in Gareth Southgate’s most recent squad (Adam Davy/PA)(
Conor Gallagher will get chance to stake World Cup claims – Graham Potter
Charley Hull is back in the winners’ circle (LM Otero/AP/PA)
England’s Charley Hull triumphs in Texas to end six-year wait for LPGA title
Novak Djokovic poses with the trophy after winning the Tel Aviv Watergen Open (Ariel Schmidt/AP/PA)
Novak Djokovic lifts Tel Aviv Watergen Open title
Leigh are back in Super League (Ian Laybourn/PA)
Leigh seal Super League return with deserved win over battling Batley
Vikings edged out a thrilling 28-25 contest with New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Minnesota Vikings’ Adam Thielen surprised by love of NFL of UK fans
England won the series decider in Pakistan (K.M. Chaudary/AP)
Teams will fear us – Moeen Ali turns attention to T20 World Cup after…

Most Read

1
Dunhill celebrities perform at the party
Piers Morgan footage captures St Andrews supergroup performing hits at Dunhill Links party
2
Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey appear in Dundee.
Dundee stars Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey given heroes’ welcome at City Square celebrations…
3
Bill Murray in St Andrews
Bill Murray’s Ghostbusters gesture makes young fan’s day at St Andrews before dazzling Dunhill…
4
Valentine Scarlet avoids a vehicle parked in the Bank Street cycle lane.
Dundee cycle lane branded ‘ridiculous’ as cars block cyclists’ path
18
5
Wreckage from the crash in Dairsie
Dairsie road reopens after car bursts into flames in crash
6
Karen Nicholson appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Fife nurse caught drink-driving while five times over legal limit
7
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship prize money: What the top three will make at St…
8
Broad Street Cowdenbeath where a man was hit by a car
Man hit by car in Cowdenbeath taken to hospital with serious injuries
9
Parking at Ninewells Hospital
Ninewells staff claim free hospital parking ‘abused’ by Dundee city centre commuters
4
10
Liam Fox endured a debut defeat in charge of United
Liam Fox in ‘that’s why we’re bottom’ admission as Dundee United boss gives Steven…

More from The Courier

Watt found the net against St Johnstone
Tony Watt: Dundee United will NOT get relegated
Grace Petrie.
Grace Petrie, the artist who connects
Connor Syme shot 69 to finish tied for 10th at the Dunhill Links.
Dunhill Links: Dundee-based Fifer Connor Syme continues to progress as he zeroes in on…
Ryan Fox lifts the trophy after winning the Dunhill Links.
Dunhill Links: Ryan Fox inspired by the memory of his late friend Shane Warne…
Eilish McColgan wins Great Scottish Run.
Dundee star Eilish McColgan reveals European 10km record won’t be official until she passes…
Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey appear in Dundee.
Dundee stars Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey given heroes' welcome at City Square celebrations…

Editor's Picks