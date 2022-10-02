Conor Gallagher will get chance to stake World Cup claims – Graham Potter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Conor Gallagher will get chance to stake World Cup claims – Graham Potter

By Press Association
October 2 2022, 10.31pm
Conor Gallagher, pictured, did not feature in Gareth Southgate’s most recent squad (Adam Davy/PA)(
Conor Gallagher, pictured, did not feature in Gareth Southgate’s most recent squad (Adam Davy/PA)(

World Cup hopeful Conor Gallagher will get plenty of chances to impress Gareth Southgate in October, promised new Chelsea boss Graham Potter.

The midfielder earned his first England call-up after a standout campaign on loan with Palace last season but did not feature in Southgate’s most recent squad, and had played just 157 minutes across five Premier League appearances ahead of Saturday’s 2-1 victory over his former club.

Gallagher took full advantage of his 76th-minute introduction as a substitute, curling in a dramatic 90th-minute winner to hand Potter his first three Premier League points in charge of the Blues.

“We’ve got a really intense period coming up,” said Potter. “We’ve got 12 games in six and a half weeks so we need everybody. It’s impossible to play with 11 players, so Conor will get his time, he’ll get his chances, he’ll get opportunities to perform.

“Like I said, we have to try to help the team perform in a good way that all individuals can play well, and then England, that’s something out of my control.”

Chelsea will host Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday, the first of their dozen matches before the World Cup break, then will take on Wolves in the Premier League.

Gallagher said scoring on Saturday had restored his confidence, something that had waned as he tried to carve out his place at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter
New Chelsea boss Graham Potter believes Gallagher has a bright future with the Blues (Adam Davy/PA)

His new manager had every faith the 22-year-old would forge an impressive identity with Chelsea, who moved into fifth place at Saturday’s close.

“I really like him,” said Potter, who is still getting to know his players after just two games in charge. “He’s fantastic. First of all, he just gives everything every day, desperate to do well, desperate to play for Chelsea, desperate to be successful here, so that’s a great starting point.

“And then it’s about finding the right balance for him to play in the team, for the team to perform maximally, that helps all the players but in terms of Conor as a person he’s been A1.”

Gallagher scored eight goals and picked up three assists across 34 Premier League appearances for Palace last season, earning his first England call-up in November.

He was even linked with a move back to Palace before September’s transfer window closed, with many thinking it would be his best chance to get back on Southgate’s radar.

The former Eagle received warm applause when his name was announced at Selhurst Park on Saturday, many of the Palace faithful even staying to clap Gallagher off the pitch after his deadly strike.

That did not surprise Eagles boss Patrick Vieira, who was demonstrably frustrated by the goal but had only praise for the man who scored it.

“He just deserves it,” he said. “That just showed the type of fans that we have in our football club. He had a really good season when he was with us last year.

“And this is the way that we and the fans show appreciation for what he did with us. Of course it’s a good goal, but we shouldn’t concede. We shouldn’t have allowed him to take that chance because we had enough people around the ball to stop him.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema fires against the crossbar from the penalty spot (Manu Fernandez/AP/PA)
Karim Benzema misses a penalty as Real Madrid’s winning run ends in LaLiga
Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale believes a fresh mentality is helping the club this season. (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Aaron Ramsdale says Arsenal have ‘fire burning inside’ after last season
Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers is embracing the pressure. (John Walton/PA)
I know the heat is on – Brendan Rodgers relishing derby battle with Forest
Steve Cooper and Nottingham Forest are in the midst of their first tough run (Mike Egerton/PA)
Steve Cooper relishing standing up in tough times with Nottingham Forest
Charley Hull is back in the winners’ circle (LM Otero/AP/PA)
England’s Charley Hull triumphs in Texas to end six-year wait for LPGA title
Novak Djokovic poses with the trophy after winning the Tel Aviv Watergen Open (Ariel Schmidt/AP/PA)
Novak Djokovic lifts Tel Aviv Watergen Open title
Leigh are back in Super League (Ian Laybourn/PA)
Leigh seal Super League return with deserved win over battling Batley
Vikings edged out a thrilling 28-25 contest with New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Minnesota Vikings’ Adam Thielen surprised by love of NFL of UK fans
England won the series decider in Pakistan (K.M. Chaudary/AP)
Teams will fear us – Moeen Ali turns attention to T20 World Cup after…
Leeds manager Jesse Marsch was frustrated on Sunday (PA)
Jesse Marsch frustrated as Leeds are held by Aston Villa

Most Read

1
Dunhill celebrities perform at the party
Piers Morgan footage captures St Andrews supergroup performing hits at Dunhill Links party
2
Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey appear in Dundee.
Dundee stars Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey given heroes’ welcome at City Square celebrations…
3
Bill Murray in St Andrews
Bill Murray’s Ghostbusters gesture makes young fan’s day at St Andrews before dazzling Dunhill…
4
Valentine Scarlet avoids a vehicle parked in the Bank Street cycle lane.
Dundee cycle lane branded ‘ridiculous’ as cars block cyclists’ path
18
5
Wreckage from the crash in Dairsie
Dairsie road reopens after car bursts into flames in crash
6
Karen Nicholson appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Fife nurse caught drink-driving while five times over legal limit
7
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship prize money: What the top three will make at St…
8
Broad Street Cowdenbeath where a man was hit by a car
Man hit by car in Cowdenbeath taken to hospital with serious injuries
9
Parking at Ninewells Hospital
Ninewells staff claim free hospital parking ‘abused’ by Dundee city centre commuters
4
10
Liam Fox endured a debut defeat in charge of United
Liam Fox in ‘that’s why we’re bottom’ admission as Dundee United boss gives Steven…

More from The Courier

Watt found the net against St Johnstone
Tony Watt: Dundee United will NOT get relegated
Grace Petrie.
Grace Petrie, the artist who connects
Connor Syme shot 69 to finish tied for 10th at the Dunhill Links.
Dunhill Links: Dundee-based Fifer Connor Syme continues to progress as he zeroes in on…
Ryan Fox lifts the trophy after winning the Dunhill Links.
Dunhill Links: Ryan Fox inspired by the memory of his late friend Shane Warne…
Eilish McColgan wins Great Scottish Run.
Dundee star Eilish McColgan reveals European 10km record won’t be official until she passes…
Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey appear in Dundee.
Dundee stars Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey given heroes' welcome at City Square celebrations…

Editor's Picks