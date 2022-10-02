Steve Cooper relishing standing up in tough times with Nottingham Forest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Steve Cooper relishing standing up in tough times with Nottingham Forest

By Press Association
October 2 2022, 10.32pm
Steve Cooper and Nottingham Forest are in the midst of their first tough run (Mike Egerton/PA)
Steve Cooper and Nottingham Forest are in the midst of their first tough run (Mike Egerton/PA)

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper is thriving on the pressure of leading his side through troubled waters.

Forest have endured a tough start to their Premier League return and sit in the bottom three after seven games, having lost their last four.

They visit Leicester on Monday in the clash of the two under-pressure managers, with Brendan Rodgers fearing the sack after a raft of defeats.

Cooper has only ever known good times at the City Ground, having taken over just over a year ago when Forest were bottom of the Championship before leading them to promotion.

But he says steering the club through tricky times means more to him as a leader.

“Actually managing something so important to me like this football club…it is like we have lost 20 games, it is so negative,” he said.

“But we do have to get out of this little run and I am open-minded enough and open enough to say it means more to me standing up and being a leader in difficult moments (than it does) in the good moments.

“I am the first person that everyone looks for and that is most important to me than anything else really.”

Cooper insists he will stick to his guns in his approach, though is also prepared for it to evolve.

“It is recognising the situation you are in, the context you are in and working even harder to improve and doing it the way you believe in and sticking to your principles, sticking to your plan and evolving and adapting and tweaking,” he said.

“You have to be open-minded to that but in the end sticking to what you really stand for.”

Forest will assess Morgan Gibbs-White (foot) and Scott McKenna (knee) ahead of the game. Orel Mangala, Moussa Niakhate and Omar Richards remain sidelined.

