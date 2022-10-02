I know the heat is on – Brendan Rodgers relishing derby battle with Forest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
I know the heat is on – Brendan Rodgers relishing derby battle with Forest

By Press Association
October 2 2022, 10.32pm
Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers is embracing the pressure. (John Walton/PA)
Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers is embracing the pressure. (John Walton/PA)

Defiant Brendan Rodgers is ready to embrace the derby heat to dig Leicester out of trouble.

The Foxes are rock bottom of the Premier League and winless in the top flight this season.

It has increased the pressure on Rodgers ahead of Monday’s crucial derby visit of fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest.

The former Celtic manager is aware of the growing anxiety at the King Power Stadium but relishes the challenge.

“I’m really looking forward to it because I know the heat is on. Everyone is looking at us and that’s what you want, you want to go and perform,” he said.

“Experience helps you, that’s for sure. I also know it’s only a matter of time, this team will be fine.

“Just staying calm, work how we work and you’ve just got to have that level of aggression, make sure that’s there and that will allow us to play our football then. When we do that we’ll be a good team again.”

Rodgers has also backed Danny Ward following the goalkeeper’s rocky start after he replaced Kasper Schmeichel.

The 29-year-old has conceded 22 goals in his opening seven games since Schmeichel’s summer move to Nice, including 11 in his last two outings – capped with the 6-2 defeat at Tottenham.

“The one thing that’s needed is time. You can’t take away the great servant that Kasper was, and the great influence and personality that he was here,” he said.

“With Danny coming in, he then has to bring his own personality to the team and that does take a little bit of time and cohesion.

“It’s been a really challenging start for him but you have to show faith. It’s been a tough start for him but this is part of what goalkeeping is about.

“You judge goalkeepers not just on the saves they make but how they react to mistakes. We need to support him and look to get him through if we believe in him. I believe he’s a really good keeper and hopefully over time he can show that.”

