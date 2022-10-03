The sporting weekend in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
October 3 2022, 5.01am
Erling Haaland, left, and Phil Foden, centre, scored hat-tricks for Manchester City (Martin Rickett/PA)
Erling Haaland, left, and Phil Foden, centre, scored hat-tricks for Manchester City (Martin Rickett/PA)

Hat-tricks from Erling Haaland and Phil Foden emphatically swung the Manchester derby City’s way while Arsenal remain top of the Premier League after seeing off north London rivals Tottenham.

City ran out 6-3 winners in a scoreline that flattered United and Arsenal claimed a 3-1 victory over Spurs, but Bruno Lage was sacked as Wolves head coach after his side’s defeat at West Ham.

England beat Pakistan in their Lahore decider by 67 runs to edge a gripping Twenty20 series 4-3, largely thanks to Dawid Malan’s unbeaten 78 and a three-wicket haul for the returning Chris Woakes.

Max Verstappen’s wait for a second world championship goes on after he spun and finished seventh as Sergio Perez won Sunday’s chaotic rain-hit Singapore Grand Prix.

Kenya’s Amos Kipruto and Ethiopia’s Yalemzerf Yehualaw won the men’s and women’s races respectively at the London marathon, while at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Minnesota Vikings edged a 28-25 thriller with the New Orleans Saints to open the NFL’s three-game series in the English capital.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the sporting weekend in pictures:

Erling Haaland was in irresistible form at the Etihad Stadium (Martin Rickett/PA)
Erling Haaland was in irresistible form at the Etihad Stadium (Martin Rickett/PA)
Cristiano Ronaldo was an unused substitute in Manchester United's defeat (Martin Rickett/PA)
Cristiano Ronaldo was an unused substitute in Manchester United's defeat (Martin Rickett/PA)
Arsenal won the north London derby (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Arsenal won the north London derby (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Bruno Lage's 16-month reign at Wolves is over, having won just one of their first eight games in the Premier League this season (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Bruno Lage's 16-month reign at Wolves is over, having won just one of their first eight games in the Premier League this season (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Liverpool's modest start to the season continued after a 3-3 draw at home against Brighton (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool's modest start to the season continued after a 3-3 draw at home against Brighton (Peter Byrne/PA)
England crowned their first tour to Pakistan in 17 years with a 4-3 Twenty20 series win (K.M. Chaudary/AP)
England crowned their first tour to Pakistan in 17 years with a 4-3 Twenty20 series win (K.M. Chaudary/AP)
Sergio Perez, right, ruled the roost in Singapore (Vincent Thian/AP)
Sergio Perez, right, ruled the roost in Singapore (Vincent Thian/AP)
Yalemzerf Yehualaw, left, and Amos Kipruto won the women's and men's races at the London Marathon (John Walton/PA)
Yalemzerf Yehualaw, left, and Amos Kipruto won the women's and men's races at the London Marathon (John Walton/PA)
Greg Joseph kicked the decisive field goal for the Minnesota Vikings (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Greg Joseph kicked the decisive field goal for the Minnesota Vikings (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Charley Hull claimed victory in The Ascendant LPGA in Texas (LM Otero/AP/PA)
Charley Hull claimed victory in The Ascendant LPGA in Texas (LM Otero/AP/PA)

