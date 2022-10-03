Mercedes boss Toto Wolff considering unscheduled trip to Japanese Grand Prix

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff considering unscheduled trip to Japanese Grand Prix

By Press Association
October 3 2022, 10.12am
Toto Wolff is considering going to Japan (David Davies/PA)
Toto Wolff is considering going to Japan (David Davies/PA)

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff is considering an unscheduled trip to Japan this weekend to confront the fallout from the much-anticipated cost cap row that is consuming Formula One.

The FIA is set to reveal on Wednesday if any teams have failed to comply with last season’s £114million budget.

Red Bull has faced unproven allegations that they broke the financial rules as they carried Max Verstappen to his championship win over Lewis Hamilton in 2021.

Italian Grand Prix – Race – Monza
Christian Horner is confident Red Bull are not in breach of the rules (David Davies/PA)

Wolff has called on the FIA to take robust action against any team that overspent. Christian Horner said he is confident Red Bull are not in breach and accused Wolff of “hugely defamatory, fictitious claims”. The Red Bull team principal also threatened legal proceedings against Mercedes during a toxic weekend in Singapore.

The F1 circus now heads to Japan – a destination where Verstappen will take his second consecutive title with four rounds to spare if he wins and sets the fastest lap.

In an interview with the PA news agency on Friday night, Wolff said it was his intention not to travel to Suzuka – missing his first race since 2019 and only his second in nine years amid the sport’s demanding schedule.

But it is understood the Austrian, 50, could change his travel plans, depending on the FIA’s verdict.

British Grand Prix 2022 – Race – Silverstone
Toto Wolff feels travelling to every race is unsustainable (PA)

Wolff also revealed he will miss a number of events next season to “survive” F1’s 24-round calendar, and added that he is “absolutely certain” Hamilton will win an eighth title with Mercedes. He also expects the Briton, 37, to sign a new deal.

Looking ahead to next year’s record-breaking calendar, Wolff said: “I will start to skip a few races. The whole team needs to look at it.

“It is not sustainable for anyone to do 24 races. The drivers have to, but we start on Monday in the office and go through until the end of the week.

“We need to find a solution, and I think the race team will skip a few races every year in order to survive.

“There are a few individuals that can take over some of my tasks. Not physically being at the race meeting doesn’t mean that I am not at the race.

“I have a full intercom setup. There is a race support room at the factory, and I will be part of every single debriefing. I just won’t be there physically.”

Mercedes endured a troubling night at Sunday’s rain-hit race in Singapore with Hamilton finishing only ninth after he made two mistakes. George Russell crossed the line 14th and last following collisions with Valtteri Bottas and Mick Schumacher.

Hamilton’s £40million-a-year deal expires at the end of next season, but Wolff says the British driver  will renew his contract.

“I am absolutely certain that Lewis can win the eighth world title with us,” added Wolff.

Lewis Hamilton file photo
Toto Wolff expects Lewis Hamilton to sign a new deal (PA)

“He is not going to go elsewhere, and if we can provide a car that is competitive and he can fight for wins, he is going to win more titles.

“For him retirement, is still far away. But he asks himself, ‘am I still happy with my performances?’ And once he comes to the conclusion that he is not, he will be the first one to say that is it.

“But I have no doubt that we will be extending. The science today can make sports people, if they are disciplined, go much longer than in the past. Look at Fernando Alonso. He is 41, and he is still mega so no doubt, there are many years left in Lewis.”

