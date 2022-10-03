Dennis Cirkin available again for Sunderland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dennis Cirkin could be in line to feature for Sunderland ahead of their clash with Blackpool.

The left-back picked up a hamstring injury against Middlesbrough last month but Black Cats boss Tony Mowbray confirmed Cirkin is available.

There are no fresh injury concerns for Sunderland, but they remain without strikers Ross Stewart (thigh) and Ellis Simms (foot).

Defender Dan Ballard is a long-term absentee with a fractured foot.

Liam Bridcutt could feature for Blackpool against his former club in the Sky Bet Championship clash.

The midfielder joined the club on a one-year deal last week and was named on the bench against Norwich at the weekend, but did not play.

Striker Shayne Lavery could also push for minutes following his return from international duty and he came off the bench briefly against the Canaries.

Keshi Anderson (quad) and Rhys Williams (shin) are sidelined for the Tangerines.