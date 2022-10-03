Dennis Cirkin available again for Sunderland By Press Association October 3 2022, 12.04pm Dennis Cirkin could feature for Sunderland against Blackpool (Jacques Feeney/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Dennis Cirkin could be in line to feature for Sunderland ahead of their clash with Blackpool. The left-back picked up a hamstring injury against Middlesbrough last month but Black Cats boss Tony Mowbray confirmed Cirkin is available. There are no fresh injury concerns for Sunderland, but they remain without strikers Ross Stewart (thigh) and Ellis Simms (foot). Defender Dan Ballard is a long-term absentee with a fractured foot. Liam Bridcutt could feature for Blackpool against his former club in the Sky Bet Championship clash. The midfielder joined the club on a one-year deal last week and was named on the bench against Norwich at the weekend, but did not play. Striker Shayne Lavery could also push for minutes following his return from international duty and he came off the bench briefly against the Canaries. Keshi Anderson (quad) and Rhys Williams (shin) are sidelined for the Tangerines. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Reading captain Andy Yiadom faces a spell on the sidelines Dino Maamria forced into change when Burton take on Fleetwood Alex Scott suspended for Bristol City’s clash with Coventry Man who ran marathon in pyjamas says record ‘didn’t really surprise’ family TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Money has skewed golf so much that now even… Chelsea and Arsenal face big guns in Women’s Champions League group stage Josh Umerah could line up for Hartlepool against Doncaster after Friday double Comparing Cristiano Ronaldo’s first and second spells at Manchester United Manchester United must use pain of derby defeat to improve – Bruno Fernandes How derby defeat compares to Manchester United’s worst of Premier League era Most Read 1 Couple spending millions on Perthshire castle restoration to star in TV show 2 Hundreds greet King Charles in Dunfermline as crowds boo Nicola Sturgeon 3 Bill Murray’s Ghostbusters gesture makes young fan’s day at St Andrews before dazzling Dunhill… 4 ‘You have no authority’ — Rosyth woman jailed for contempt after bizarre court rant 5 Dundee paedophile can watch legal porn – as long as he discusses it with… 6 Piers Morgan footage captures St Andrews supergroup performing hits at Dunhill Links party 7 Seven bus routes diverted through Dundee city centre during roadworks 8 Ninewells staff claim free hospital parking ‘abused’ by Dundee city centre commuters 8 9 Man taken to hospital after being hit by van near Scone 10 Gusts of more than 50mph forecast to hit Tayside and Fife More from The Courier KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Molly Russell was a victim of social media giants that make money… Serial Fife rapist confessed crimes to police, high court hears Future tenants in limbo as entry date still not confirmed for £26m Dundee housing TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Money has skewed golf so much that now even… Tory budget vindication for Dundee-based MSP as Perthshire's Murdo Fraser exposed by U-turn Top judge educated at St Andrews steps down as chair of Scotland’s Covid inquiry Editor's Picks Hundreds greet King Charles in Dunfermline as crowds boo Nicola Sturgeon Dundee paedophile can watch legal porn – as long as he discusses it with social workers Dealer’s snooker ball strop at Perth Prison cost taxpayers hundreds Gusts of more than 50mph forecast to hit Tayside and Fife Couple spending millions on Perthshire castle restoration to star in TV show Meet the Fife baby whisperer helping your little ones get the best night’s sleep When George Best pulled on a Dundee shirt and celebrated with cocktails in the Dens Park bath Fife creep who sexually abused child at teenage house party avoids jail after ‘stopping booze’ Are NHS staff in Tayside and Fife set to strike as winter hits? Tony Watt: Dundee United will NOT get relegated