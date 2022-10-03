Man who ran marathon in pyjamas says record ‘didn’t really surprise’ family

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Man who ran marathon in pyjamas says record ‘didn’t really surprise’ family

By Press Association
October 3 2022, 1.38pm
Former marine David Jones decided to try to get the world record after watching the London Marathon last year (Penny Holborn/PA)
Former marine David Jones decided to try to get the world record after watching the London Marathon last year (Penny Holborn/PA)

A man who broke the Guinness World Record for the fastest marathon by a male dressed in pyjamas has said it “didn’t really surprise” his family.

David Jones completed the London Marathon on Sunday in 2 hours, 47 minutes and 15 seconds.

His time was more than four minutes faster than previous record holder Julian Rendall’s time of 2 hours, 51 minutes and 45 seconds.

The 41-year-old former marine said the training he received while in the service was integral to completing the challenge.

“To be honest, my family know that I’ve always been a fit man and try my best when I do anything so it didn’t really surprise them,” he told the PA news agency.

“They just said ‘You should be getting slower at 41 and not getting quicker’, but they were all very proud of me and everyone that knew me thought I could give it a good go.

“I was 50/50, just dependent on the day.”

David Jones completed the marathon in 2 hours 47 minutes and 15 seconds while wearing pyjamas (Penny Holborn/PA)

He added: “I don’t think a lot of people thought I wouldn’t be able do it, so the pressure for the last week was intense.

“They just thought I’m a bit crazy, but I’ve always liked to push myself.”

Asked how much harder it was to run in pyjamas, Mr Jones said: “You definitely sweat profusely and over that kind of distance you feel it a lot earlier.

“I’m not really one to sweat too much when I run normally, but in these pyjamas it’s unbelievable how much you sweat – even after 5k I was dripping.

“Both that and the mental side of it, knowing that you’ve got the pyjamas on and you’ve got to wear your hat all the way through it, it’s really difficult mentally.”

David Jones trained for six months to be ready for the marathon (Penny Holborn/PA)

Mr Jones successfully raised more than £1,000 for ABF The Soldiers’ Charity, an organisation which supports current and former members of the British Army and their families.

He and his girlfriend came up with the idea of going for the record after joking about it while watching the 2021 London Marathon in bed.

The former marine dedicated himself entirely to the challenge for six months, training at home and while on holiday wearing pyjamas.

He said: “I enjoyed the end, and I slowed my pace down for the last few kilometres because I knew I had done it, so I soaked up the atmosphere and it was absolutely amazing.

“I was so happy, and to see people in the crowd cheering me on… I felt really proud and it made it all feel worthwhile because I have put a lot into this.

“I am not an elite runner by any stretch, it has been just pretty much me with no coach.”

David Jones took part in a local park run in Wales in preparation for the London Marathon (Penny Holborn/PA)

Mr Jones attributes a chunk of his success to his partner, Penny Holborn, who has supported him in training and was there to greet him at the finish line.

The runner said: “Whatever happens now, it doesn’t matter if somebody breaks the record in six months or a year.

“Not many people can say that they are in the Guinness World Records (book) for doing something – it almost feels a bit unreal.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Andy Yiadom is likely to be missing for Reading (Tim Goode/PA)
Reading captain Andy Yiadom faces a spell on the sidelines
Burton boss Dino Maamria is set to shuffle his squad (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Dino Maamria forced into change when Burton take on Fleetwood
Alex Scott is suspended for Bristol City (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Alex Scott suspended for Bristol City’s clash with Coventry
Rory McIlroy and his father Gerry McIlroy at the Dunhill Links last week.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Money has skewed golf so much that now even…
Chelsea will aim to put last year’s Champions League disappointment behind them (Adam Davy/PA)
Chelsea and Arsenal face big guns in Women’s Champions League group stage
Jamie Sterry will miss out for Hartlepool (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Josh Umerah could line up for Hartlepool against Doncaster after Friday double
Cristiano Ronaldo did not make it off the bench at Manchester City (Martin Rickett/PA)
Comparing Cristiano Ronaldo’s first and second spells at Manchester United
Dennis Cirkin could feature for Sunderland against Blackpool (Jacques Feeney/PA)
Dennis Cirkin available again for Sunderland
Bruno Fernandes has urged Manchester United to use the derby defeat by Manchester City as a motivation to improve (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester United must use pain of derby defeat to improve – Bruno Fernandes
Erik ten Hag and his Manchester United players react following their derby thrashing (Martin Rickett/PA)
How derby defeat compares to Manchester United’s worst of Premier League era

Most Read

1
Rob Beaton and Tracey Horton, owners of Culdees Castle.
Couple spending millions on Perthshire castle restoration to star in TV show
2
King Charles wore a kilt as he met crowds in Dunfermline.
Hundreds greet King Charles in Dunfermline as crowds boo Nicola Sturgeon
3
Bill Murray in St Andrews
Bill Murray’s Ghostbusters gesture makes young fan’s day at St Andrews before dazzling Dunhill…
4
Elizabeth Richardson was jailed for disrupting Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
‘You have no authority’ — Rosyth woman jailed for contempt after bizarre court rant
5
Anderson's pornography use will be discussed with social workers.
Dundee paedophile can watch legal porn – as long as he discusses it with…
6
Dunhill celebrities perform at the party
Piers Morgan footage captures St Andrews supergroup performing hits at Dunhill Links party
7
Seven of Xplore Dundee's services are set to be affected by upcoming works on Nethergate.
Seven bus routes diverted through Dundee city centre during roadworks
8
Parking at Ninewells Hospital
Ninewells staff claim free hospital parking ‘abused’ by Dundee city centre commuters
8
9
The A94 near Scone.
Man taken to hospital after being hit by van near Scone
10
Routes including the Tay Road Bridge could be affected by strong winds on Wednesday.
Gusts of more than 50mph forecast to hit Tayside and Fife

More from The Courier

To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Kirsty Strickland Molly Russell column Picture shows; Kirsty Strickland Molly Russell column. na. Supplied by DCT Media Date; Unknown
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Molly Russell was a victim of social media giants that make money…
The High Court in Edinburgh
Serial Fife rapist confessed crimes to police, high court hears
Councillor George McIrvine is calling for clearer updates on the Derby Street development. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Future tenants in limbo as entry date still not confirmed for £26m Dundee housing
Rory McIlroy and his father Gerry McIlroy at the Dunhill Links last week.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Money has skewed golf so much that now even…
Maurice Golden and Murdo Fraser.
Tory budget vindication for Dundee-based MSP as Perthshire's Murdo Fraser exposed by U-turn
Lady Anna Poole QC.
Top judge educated at St Andrews steps down as chair of Scotland’s Covid inquiry

Editor's Picks