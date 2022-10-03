Dino Maamria forced into change when Burton take on Fleetwood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dino Maamria forced into change when Burton take on Fleetwood

By Press Association
October 3 2022, 2.08pm
Burton boss Dino Maamria is set to shuffle his squad (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Burton boss Dino Maamria will be forced to reshuffle his side for their Sky Bet League One clash with Fleetwood.

Right-back Tom Hamer has been ruled out after being sent off in his side’s 3-2 win over Forest Green on Saturday.

Meanwhile midfielder Ciaran Gilligan (hamstring) and defender Corrie Ndaba (hip) are both expected to remain on the sidelines.

Calum Butcher could return to the starting line-up after making a late appearance as a substitute on Saturday, while Mustapha Carayol and Sam Winnall are among those also pushing for a place.

Fleetwood boss Scott Brown could also make changes in the wake of his side’s agonising last-gasp defeat to Barnsley.

Striker Paddy Lane and midfielder Carl Johnston were on the bench against the Tykes after returning from international duty, and could step back in.

Brown is still set to be without defender Darnell Johnson, who is continuing to recover from an Achilles injury.

Brown hopes Harvey Macadam will retain his place in the side after the midfielder’s recent return from a hamstring injury.

