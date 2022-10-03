Reading captain Andy Yiadom faces a spell on the sidelines By Press Association October 3 2022, 2.24pm Andy Yiadom is likely to be missing for Reading (Tim Goode/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Reading are likely to be without captain Andy Yiadom for their clash with fellow Sky Bet Championship high-flyers Norwich on Tuesday. The defender was forced off with a calf injury in Saturday’s win over Huddersfield, leaving manager Paul Ince fearing a spell on the sidelines. Ovie Ejaria made his return to the squad after two months out with a hamstring injury as an unused substitute and could be involved again, while Andy Carroll will be hoping for another start. Shane Long (virus), Baba Rahman, Scott Dann, Femi Azeez (all hamstring), Naby Sarr (calf) and Liam Moore (knee) remain sidelined. Norwich could name an unchanged side following the weekend victory over Blackpool. There is ongoing frustration over Isaac Hayden’s inability to make his debut on loan from Newcastle because of knee problems but he is not too far away. Dimitris Giannoulis (ankle), Sam McCallum, Jacob Sorensen (both foot), Adam Idah (knee) and Jonathan Rowe (shin) are all long-term absentees. The Canaries could go top of the table with victory. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Football rumours: Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Manchester United in January On This Day in 2016: Maria Sharapova has two-year doping ban reduced Jonny Clayton admits he was fortunate to avoid early World Grand Prix exit Emma Raducanu’s US Open win catalyst for programme to inspire girls to play Steve Cooper insists he saw the right signs despite Forest’s defeat at Leicester Leicester’s James Maddison not giving up hope of making England World Cup squad Phil Foden will keep getting better and better, insists Kevin De Bruyne Inter Miami’s Gonzalo Higuain announces he will retire at end of MLS season Leicester hammer Nottingham Forest to ease pressure on Brendan Rodgers Watford agree deal to sign young Colombian striker Jorge Cabezas Hurtado Most Read 1 Tributes paid to ‘one in a million’ Fife gran who died suddenly 2 Gusts of more than 50mph forecast to hit Tayside and Fife 3 Two people rescued after car and tractor collide on A90 south of Brechin 4 Future tenants in limbo as entry date still not confirmed for £26m Dundee housing 5 Hundreds greet King Charles in Dunfermline as crowds boo Nicola Sturgeon 6 Couple spending millions on Perthshire castle restoration to star in TV show 7 Piers Morgan footage captures St Andrews supergroup performing hits at Dunhill Links party 8 Bill Murray’s Ghostbusters gesture makes young fan’s day at St Andrews before dazzling Dunhill… 9 Were you there? 33 great pictures as King Charles III visits Dunfermline 10 £3.5m Fife castle with 45 acres, two cottages and amazing ‘Vatican’ walled garden More from The Courier Fife predator jailed for raping woman after massage LISTEN: Inside story on Dundee parent's school meals expose Perth abuser 'put tracker on girlfriend's car' and attacked her with a saw St Andrews 'should not have The Open back' until railway link is built, say… Signing Nicky Clark was the last piece of the St Johnstone jigsaw, says Melker… Cox's Stack: How iconic tower could have brought Las Vegas to Lochee Editor's Picks Perth abuser ‘put tracker on girlfriend’s car’ and attacked her with a saw LISTEN: Inside story on Dundee parent’s school meals expose St Andrews ‘should not have The Open back’ until railway link is built, say campaigners Poignant Montrose pilgrimage for US grandson of First World War Angus war horse officer Cox’s Stack: How iconic tower could have brought Las Vegas to Lochee Murrayshall: Latest phase of £30 million revamp of Perthshire hotel completed Will gritters still serve Tayside and Fife this winter amid HGV driver shortage? Dundee opticians graded ‘exceptional’ by health inspectors Two people rescued after car and tractor collide on A90 south of Brechin Inside £950k luxury eco home near Dundee that has 70 solar panels and swimming pool