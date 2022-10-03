Police investigating clashes between Sheffield United and Birmingham fans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Police investigating clashes between Sheffield United and Birmingham fans

By Press Association
October 3 2022, 4.04pm
Sheffield United are investigating crowd disturbances after Saturday’s home game against Birmingham (Rui Vieira/PA)
Sheffield United and South Yorkshire Police are investigating violent clashes between rival fans after Saturday’s home game against Birmingham.

The Blades said they will “issue banning orders where appropriate” after trouble broke out on London Road close to their Bramall Lane stadium.

A club statement read: “Officials at Sheffield United are aware of disturbances at the game against Birmingham City at the weekend.

“The club corroborated with police before, during and after the fixture and are now in the process of working to identify those responsible, using a number of methods, including Bramall Lane’s CCTV system. Extensive footage is currently being reviewed.

“It should be stated that Sheffield United have a zero-tolerance policy towards disorder and anti-social behaviour, and on top of any police investigations and potential criminal prosecutions, the club will also issue banning orders where appropriate.”

It has been reported that trouble flared when Birmingham fans got off their coach at the Sheaf House pub, where glasses and bottles were thrown and two windows smashed.

A coach was also damaged and police have confirmed they have made two arrests.

South Yorkshire Police chief superintendent Simon Wanless said: “We are aware of footage circulating of our response to the disorder at (Saturday’s) match between Sheffield United and Birmingham FC.

“An investigation is now under way in to this disorder itself, which resulted in damage to a coach. Two people have been arrested and work is ongoing to identify others involved. No injuries have been reported to us.

“A post-match investigation will follow during which we’ll review all the evidence, including officer body-worn video.”

