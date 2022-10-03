Jayden Bogle pushing for first Sheffield United start since February By Press Association October 3 2022, 4.39pm Sheffield United’s Jayden Bogle made his last start in February (Mike Egerton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sheffield United defender Jayden Bogle could make his first start since February in the home game against QPR. Bogle stepped off the bench in Saturday’s home draw against Birmingham after recovering from knee surgery and is hoping to feature again. Bosnia centre-half Anel Ahmedhodzic is not ready to return after missing out at the weekend due to a thigh injury. Boss Paul Heckingbottom has no new injuries, but Ciaran Clark (hamstring), Jack Robinson (knee), Enda Stevens (calf), Ben Osborn and Billy Sharp (ankle) remain unavailable. QPR defender Rob Dickie is back in contention after missing the last three games due to an ankle injury. Centre-half Jake Clarke-Salter is fit to resume after sustaining a knock on his return from a long-term hamstring injury in Saturday’s win at Bristol City. Left-back Kenneth Paal has also been passed fit after he was withdrawn due to a knock at Ashton Gate. On-loan Brighton midfielder Taylor Richards is still sidelined due to a thigh injury. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Jonny Clayton admits he was fortunate to avoid early World Grand Prix exit Emma Raducanu’s US Open win catalyst for programme to inspire girls to play Steve Cooper insists he saw the right signs despite Forest’s defeat at Leicester Leicester’s James Maddison not giving up hope of making England World Cup squad Phil Foden will keep getting better and better, insists Kevin De Bruyne Inter Miami’s Gonzalo Higuain announces he will retire at end of MLS season Leicester hammer Nottingham Forest to ease pressure on Brendan Rodgers Watford agree deal to sign young Colombian striker Jorge Cabezas Hurtado England’s Jonny Bairstow rules himself out of T20 World Cup due to injury Antonio Conte urges Tottenham to shake off derby loss at Eintracht Frankfurt Most Read 1 Tributes paid to ‘one in a million’ Fife gran who died suddenly 2 Gusts of more than 50mph forecast to hit Tayside and Fife 3 Two people rescued after car and tractor collide on A90 south of Brechin 4 Future tenants in limbo as entry date still not confirmed for £26m Dundee housing 5 Hundreds greet King Charles in Dunfermline as crowds boo Nicola Sturgeon 6 Couple spending millions on Perthshire castle restoration to star in TV show 7 Piers Morgan footage captures St Andrews supergroup performing hits at Dunhill Links party 8 Bill Murray’s Ghostbusters gesture makes young fan’s day at St Andrews before dazzling Dunhill… 9 Were you there? 33 great pictures as King Charles III visits Dunfermline 10 £3.5m Fife castle with 45 acres, two cottages and amazing ‘Vatican’ walled garden More from The Courier David Wotherspoon could return to St Johnstone squad for Kilmarnock match Two people rescued after car and tractor collide on A90 south of Brechin Inside £950k luxury eco home near Dundee that has 70 solar panels and swimming… Tributes paid to 'one in a million' Fife gran who died suddenly LEE WILKIE: Dundee United are in a relegation battle - the players have to… Were you there? 33 great pictures as King Charles III visits Dunfermline Editor's Picks Developer gets green light for nearly 60 new homes on Brechin farmland Homes could be built on site of former Mossgiel Primary School in Dundee Perthshire carer tells government not to ‘overlook’ their work in new National Care Service Christian Nade opens up on mental health battle – and why he’s ready to walk and talk on Dundee to Arbroath fans’ trek Dundee hypnotist Acari to return to stage after surviving heart attack KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Molly Russell was a victim of social media giants that make money from misery Serial Fife rapist confessed crimes to police, high court hears Future tenants in limbo as entry date still not confirmed for £26m Dundee housing Tory budget vindication for Dundee-based MSP as Perthshire’s Murdo Fraser exposed by U-turn Hundreds greet King Charles in Dunfermline as crowds boo Nicola Sturgeon