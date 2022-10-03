Andy Williams vying for selection as Walsall prepare to face Northampton By Press Association October 3 2022, 4.54pm Andy Williams could push for minutes when Walsall host Northampton (Isaac Parkin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Andy Williams could push for minutes when Walsall face Northampton. The forward came on as a substitute against Stockport at the weekend and scored a late equaliser to rescue a point for the Saddlers. Manager Michael Flynn confirmed Jack Earing is absent with an ankle ligament injury and could be out for up to 12 weeks. Oisin McEntee and Joe Riley are both expected to be sidelined. Northampton could check on three key players. Trio Sam Hoskins, Josh Eppiah and Max Dyche were all ruled out of the win against Swindon at the weekend due to illness and it remains to be seen whether they will be involved against the Saddlers. Shaun McWilliams and Aaron McGowan remain absent, but Akin Odimayo was able to appear in the final minutes against the Robins. Ben Fox could push to start after making an impact from the bench at the weekend, bagging a goal and an assist. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Jonny Clayton admits he was fortunate to avoid early World Grand Prix exit Emma Raducanu’s US Open win catalyst for programme to inspire girls to play Steve Cooper insists he saw the right signs despite Forest’s defeat at Leicester Leicester’s James Maddison not giving up hope of making England World Cup squad Phil Foden will keep getting better and better, insists Kevin De Bruyne Inter Miami’s Gonzalo Higuain announces he will retire at end of MLS season Leicester hammer Nottingham Forest to ease pressure on Brendan Rodgers Watford agree deal to sign young Colombian striker Jorge Cabezas Hurtado England’s Jonny Bairstow rules himself out of T20 World Cup due to injury Antonio Conte urges Tottenham to shake off derby loss at Eintracht Frankfurt Most Read 1 Tributes paid to ‘one in a million’ Fife gran who died suddenly 2 Gusts of more than 50mph forecast to hit Tayside and Fife 3 Two people rescued after car and tractor collide on A90 south of Brechin 4 Future tenants in limbo as entry date still not confirmed for £26m Dundee housing 5 Hundreds greet King Charles in Dunfermline as crowds boo Nicola Sturgeon 6 Couple spending millions on Perthshire castle restoration to star in TV show 7 Piers Morgan footage captures St Andrews supergroup performing hits at Dunhill Links party 8 Bill Murray’s Ghostbusters gesture makes young fan’s day at St Andrews before dazzling Dunhill… 9 Were you there? 33 great pictures as King Charles III visits Dunfermline 10 £3.5m Fife castle with 45 acres, two cottages and amazing ‘Vatican’ walled garden More from The Courier David Wotherspoon could return to St Johnstone squad for Kilmarnock match Two people rescued after car and tractor collide on A90 south of Brechin Inside £950k luxury eco home near Dundee that has 70 solar panels and swimming… Tributes paid to 'one in a million' Fife gran who died suddenly LEE WILKIE: Dundee United are in a relegation battle - the players have to… Were you there? 33 great pictures as King Charles III visits Dunfermline Editor's Picks Developer gets green light for nearly 60 new homes on Brechin farmland Homes could be built on site of former Mossgiel Primary School in Dundee Perthshire carer tells government not to ‘overlook’ their work in new National Care Service Christian Nade opens up on mental health battle – and why he’s ready to walk and talk on Dundee to Arbroath fans’ trek Dundee hypnotist Acari to return to stage after surviving heart attack KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Molly Russell was a victim of social media giants that make money from misery Serial Fife rapist confessed crimes to police, high court hears Future tenants in limbo as entry date still not confirmed for £26m Dundee housing Tory budget vindication for Dundee-based MSP as Perthshire’s Murdo Fraser exposed by U-turn Hundreds greet King Charles in Dunfermline as crowds boo Nicola Sturgeon