We’ve made history but we’re not finished – Wales midfielder Rachel Rowe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

We’ve made history but we’re not finished – Wales midfielder Rachel Rowe

By Press Association
October 3 2022, 5.30pm
Rachel Rowe will win her 50th cap against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Thursday’s World Cup play-off (David Davies/PA)
Rachel Rowe will win her 50th cap against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Thursday’s World Cup play-off (David Davies/PA)

Rachel Rowe insists Wales have not finished making history ahead of their first-ever Women’s World Cup play-off tie.

Wales host Bosnia and Herzegovina in Cardiff on Thursday, the first of three potential games needed to reach next summer’s World Cup finals in Australia and New Zealand.

“We’ve made history but we’re not finished,” said Reading midfielder Rowe, who will win her 50th cap against Bosnia.

Wales v Slovenia – 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Qualifying – Group I – Cardiff City Stadium
Wales players celebrate clinching their World Cup play-off place after drawing with Slovenia last month (Simon Galloway/PA)

“We know we’ve got a good draw because obviously Bosnia are beatable.

“I was watching the draw live and nearly screamed the roof down.

“I do not care who you play for, you’ll look at a draw and want certain teams.

“A home fixture to start with against Bosnia, the lowest ranked team in the play-offs, is what we wanted.”

Wales are 30th in the women’s rankings, 33 places higher than Bosnia.

Switzerland, 21st in the world, will be at home to the winners in the second play-off round on October 11.

If Wales overcome those two hurdles, they would probably have to play an inter-continental play-off in February to make the World Cup.

“We watched Switzerland at the recent tournament (they were eliminated at the group stage of Euro 2022),” said 30-year-old Rowe.

Wales v Slovenia – 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Qualifying – Group I – Cardiff City Stadium
Wales’ Rachel Rowe evades a challenge against Slovenia last month (Simon Galloway/PA)

“I think it’s the best draw we could get, apart from not being at home in the second game.

“Bosnia is our biggest game so far and I don’t see it ending. It will put us in stead for the second game when there will be a quick turnaround.”

Wales’ men’s team have already brought football fever to the nation by qualifying for next month’s World Cup in Qatar, their first appearance at the tournament since 1958.

Rowe believes reaching next summer’s finals Down Under will have a similar impact on the women’s game in Wales.

She said: “A few of us have been part of it when we were only getting a couple of hundred fans to what it is now. The trajectory has been massive.

Wales v Slovenia – 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Qualifying – Group I – Cardiff City Stadium
Wales are expecting another record attendance for a women’s home match after 12,741 saw them play Slovenia last month (Simon Galloway/PA)

“Qualifying will keep the women’s game growing and have a huge impact.”

Another record attendance is expected for a Wales women’s home match at the Cardiff City Stadium.

A crowd of 12,741 saw the goalless draw with Slovenia last month that booked Wales’ play-off place.

The Football Association of Wales has confirmed that VAR will be used in the play-offs, starting with the Bosnia game.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Jonny Clayton scraped into the second round in Leicester (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Jonny Clayton admits he was fortunate to avoid early World Grand Prix exit
Emma Raducanu’s US Open success is the catalyst for a new programme aimed at inspiring girls to play tennis (ZUMA)
Emma Raducanu’s US Open win catalyst for programme to inspire girls to play
Steve Cooper’s Forest suffered a heavy defeat (Tim Goode/PA)
Steve Cooper insists he saw the right signs despite Forest’s defeat at Leicester
James Maddison has his eyes on the World Cup (John Walton/PA)
Leicester’s James Maddison not giving up hope of making England World Cup squad
Phil Foden will get better and better, says Manchester City team-mate Kevin De Bruyne (Martin Rickett/PA)
Phil Foden will keep getting better and better, insists Kevin De Bruyne
Gonzalo Higuain had a loan spell at Chelsea in 2019 (Adam Davy/PA)
Inter Miami’s Gonzalo Higuain announces he will retire at end of MLS season
James Maddison scored twice as Leicester beat Nottingham Forest (Tim Goode/PA)
Leicester hammer Nottingham Forest to ease pressure on Brendan Rodgers
Jorge Cabezas Hurtado will join Watford next summer (Mike Egerton/PA)
Watford agree deal to sign young Colombian striker Jorge Cabezas Hurtado
Jonny Bairstow is looking ahead to 2023 (Mike Egerton/PA)
England’s Jonny Bairstow rules himself out of T20 World Cup due to injury
Antonio Conte wants a quick response from Spurs (Joe Giddens/PA)
Antonio Conte urges Tottenham to shake off derby loss at Eintracht Frankfurt

Most Read

1
64-year-old Mhari Millar with her daughter Niki Caira and granddaughter Mya Caira.
Tributes paid to ‘one in a million’ Fife gran who died suddenly
2
Routes including the Tay Road Bridge could be affected by strong winds on Wednesday.
Gusts of more than 50mph forecast to hit Tayside and Fife
3
The road near to the scene of the crash. Image: Google Maps.
Two people rescued after car and tractor collide on A90 south of Brechin
4
Councillor George McIrvine is calling for clearer updates on the Derby Street development. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Future tenants in limbo as entry date still not confirmed for £26m Dundee housing
5
King Charles wore a kilt as he met crowds in Dunfermline.
Hundreds greet King Charles in Dunfermline as crowds boo Nicola Sturgeon
6
Rob Beaton and Tracey Horton, owners of Culdees Castle.
Couple spending millions on Perthshire castle restoration to star in TV show
7
Dunhill celebrities perform at the party
Piers Morgan footage captures St Andrews supergroup performing hits at Dunhill Links party
8
Bill Murray in St Andrews
Bill Murray’s Ghostbusters gesture makes young fan’s day at St Andrews before dazzling Dunhill…
9
King Charles spoke to members of the large crowd in Dunfermline. Image: Kenny Smith/DCT Media.
Were you there? 33 great pictures as King Charles III visits Dunfermline
10
Myres Castle and its stunning walled garden.
£3.5m Fife castle with 45 acres, two cottages and amazing ‘Vatican’ walled garden

More from The Courier

David Wotherspoon has escaped serious injury.
David Wotherspoon could return to St Johnstone squad for Kilmarnock match
The road near to the scene of the crash. Image: Google Maps.
Two people rescued after car and tractor collide on A90 south of Brechin
Smiddy Cottage. Image: Remax
Inside £950k luxury eco home near Dundee that has 70 solar panels and swimming…
64-year-old Mhari Millar with her daughter Niki Caira and granddaughter Mya Caira.
Tributes paid to 'one in a million' Fife gran who died suddenly
Steven Fletcher reacts as Dundee United fall 2-0 behind at home to St Johnstone. (Image: SNS)
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United are in a relegation battle - the players have to…
King Charles spoke to members of the large crowd in Dunfermline. Image: Kenny Smith/DCT Media.
Were you there? 33 great pictures as King Charles III visits Dunfermline

Editor's Picks