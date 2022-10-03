Jen Beattie using pain of missing Euros to fuel Scotland’s World Cup bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jen Beattie using pain of missing Euros to fuel Scotland’s World Cup bid

By Press Association
October 3 2022, 5.34pm Updated: October 3 2022, 5.56pm
Jen Beattie is using the pain of missing the Euros to help inspire Scotland’s push for World Cup qualification (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Jen Beattie is using the pain of missing the Euros to help inspire Scotland’s push for World Cup qualification (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Scotland defender Jen Beattie admits the pain of missing the last major tournament is as important as her memories of France 2019 as she looks to get her country to another World Cup.

The Arsenal centre-back had mixed emotions watching on as some of her friends fired England to European Championship glory during the summer.

The 31-year-old and her Scotland colleagues can move the country a step closer to reaching the next major event in women’s football at next year’s finals in Australia and New Zealand, when they take on Austria in the first phase of their play-off campaign at Hampden on Thursday.

“I managed to get to a few games at the Euros and support my Arsenal team-mates,” she said.

“Of course it was incredible being at the stadium and watching them, not just perform well, but succeed. There was such a sense of pride that we play with them at club level but a huge part of that was missing out. Knowing we had qualified for 2017, 2019 and missing that and it being such a huge spectacle, especially in England, was really, really tough.

“As much as it was amazing to see, nobody wants to be a spectator in that environment. You want to be on the pitch, you want Scotland to be there.

“That’s what was happening on the group chat the whole summer – we need to get to this World Cup.”

England v Scotland – FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019 – Group D – Stade de Nice
Jen Beattie and Scotland took on England at the 2019 World Cup in France (John Walton/PA)

Beattie was part of the squad that played in 2019 and emulated her father, former Scotland rugby union international John Beattie, by scoring at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

“They are just special memories, so many moments happened in that World Cup,” the former Manchester City player said.

“To still be able to say to my friends that I have played at a World Cup and having family there. I will never forget walking out and playing England in Nice and having your parents in the crowd. Not many things can beat that.

“One of my favourite ever memories was scoring against Argentina on the exact same pitch that my dad scored a try playing for Scotland. For that to happen is just unheard of.

“To have those memories makes it an even bigger challenge to try to get to another World Cup.”

Beattie is also relishing the chance to inspire Scotland’s girls to aim high.

“Being a professional footballer when I was a kid didn’t exist,” she said. “To now have that role as a professional footballer is such a huge privilege and we understand the role that we have.

“But I massively enjoy it, it’s amazing that kids look up to us in that way and see women footballers have that exposure and play at this elite level. It’s incredible to see the momentum it has.

“I think it’s a huge responsibility and it’s up to us to take ownership of that and make sure we give as much back as the fans give us.

“It’s important to recognise the crowd when we finish games and go and give signatures and give away shirts because they are the ones that are coming out to support us and that means everything.”

