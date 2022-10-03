Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates turning 41 in style – Monday’s sporting social By Press Association October 3 2022, 5.58pm Zlatan Ibrahimovic (David Davies/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 3. Football Harry Kane moved on from Tottenham’s derby defeat. Time to get back on track tomorrow. We know how important the game is at this stage in the group! pic.twitter.com/XhwL7SQJTS— Harry Kane (@HKane) October 3, 2022 Zlatan treated himself. Happy Birthday to Zlatan pic.twitter.com/LIhtr7Xs1o— Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) October 3, 2022 Touch. How's your touch, Roberto? 😎🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/41e3OSOO47— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) October 3, 2022 Jamie Carragher defended Erik ten Hag. The idea that ETH got it wrong yesterday by not playing Ronaldo is laughable!Ronaldo played at Brentford when it was 4-0 at ht!!It’s not a dig at CR, but Rashford’s pace on the counter attack as we saw v Arsenal/Liverpool was 💯the best option.— Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) October 3, 2022 Ian Wright reacted to the Women’s Champions League draw. We can get out of that group man! No doom and gloom here! @ArsenalWFC 💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿 #UWCL— Ian Wright (@IanWright0) October 3, 2022 Introducing our @UWCL group stage opponents…🇫🇷 @OLfeminin 🇮🇹 @JuventusFCWomen 🇨🇭 FC ZürichCOME ON ARSENAL! ✊ pic.twitter.com/77Sp5067Zk— Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) October 3, 2022 Mesut Ozil checked in from hospital. Today's surgery went well ✅🙏🏼 Thanks again to everyone for your messages & prayers – May God bless you all 🤲🏼❤️ pic.twitter.com/ojbgszvhrO— Mesut Özil (@M10) October 3, 2022 Cricket KP reminisced. Sam Curran looked to the World Cup. Series victory in Pakistan ✅Couldn’t be more excited to get out to Australia now for the World Cup.Let’s go🏴 #CWC22 pic.twitter.com/13GBEiPZQx— Sam Curran (@CurranSM) October 3, 2022 Tennis Liam Broady went for a scan. pic.twitter.com/tWDq9Lsc0h— Liam Broady (@Liambroady) October 3, 2022 Monday motivation from Sloane Stephens. Good morning, the world is better with you in it ❤️— sloanestephens (@SloaneStephens) October 3, 2022 Snooker Mark Williams was having phone problems… Ffs aj has deleted all my apps again passwords all gone . How do I get my passwords etc for Instagram??? This is war now .— MARK WILLIAMS M.B.E (@markwil147) October 3, 2022 …but had no issues on the baize. All been trying it for ages , willo waltzes uo and boshhhh first time not moving your feet #sendsummutharderinnooh pic.twitter.com/k1eKiysXML— MARK WILLIAMS M.B.E (@markwil147) October 3, 2022 Mark Selby was excited to go to Hong Kong. I’m currently sat in the lounge at @HeathrowAirport waiting to fly with @cathaypacific to Hong Kong for the Hong Kong masters. Seems quite strange knowing I am flying back to Asia where we have not been for nearly 3yrs. Looking forward to it 😎— Mark Selby MBE (@markjesterselby) October 3, 2022 While Neil Robertson had decisions to make over in-flight entertainment. All aboard to Hong Kong! Top Gun, Jumanji or Jurassic Park? Haven’t seen either. I’m leaning towards Top Gun😁 pic.twitter.com/KDizXBvjF1— Neil Robertson (@nr147) October 3, 2022 Greetings from 30,000 feet! Top Gun was awesome. The goose flash backs were very🥺— Neil Robertson (@nr147) October 3, 2022 Gridiron Patrick Mahomes is pretty good. One more angle of that ridiculousness. @PatrickMahomes | @Chiefs pic.twitter.com/iOhQFXLCyh— NFL (@NFL) October 3, 2022 Patty Mahomes 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. So damn good!! 🪄— LeBron James (@KingJames) October 3, 2022 