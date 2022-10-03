Malky Mackay could make changes as Ross County host Motherwell

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County manager Malky Mackay could reshuffle his team again for the visit of Motherwell after making three changes for Saturday’s home defeat by Hibernian.

George Harmon faces another two months on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.

Fellow full-back Connor Randall (broken leg) and attacker Alex Samuel (knee) also remain out.

Motherwell have no fresh injuries for the trip to Dingwall with Joe Efford and Rolando Aarons still missing with hamstring problems.

Callum Slattery could come back into contention after missing two matches.

Left-backs Nathan McGinley and Jake Carroll are long-term absentees.