Watford agree deal to sign young Colombian striker Jorge Cabezas Hurtado

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Watford have announced striker Jorge Cabezas Hurtado will join them from Colombian side Real Cartagena on a long-term deal next season.

The Championship club said on Monday the Colombia youth international has signed a contract that will run from summer 2023 until 2029.

Hurtado scored four goals in 10 matches in the second tier of Colombian football in the 2022 campaign.