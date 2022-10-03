Leicester hammer Nottingham Forest to ease pressure on Brendan Rodgers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Leicester hammer Nottingham Forest to ease pressure on Brendan Rodgers

By Press Association
October 3 2022, 10.05pm Updated: October 3 2022, 10.09pm
James Maddison scored twice as Leicester beat Nottingham Forest (Tim Goode/PA)
James Maddison scored twice as Leicester beat Nottingham Forest (Tim Goode/PA)

Brendan Rodgers breathed a sigh of relief and piled the pressure on Steve Cooper as Leicester ended their winless start to the season at the eighth attempt with a fine 4-0 victory over Nottingham Forest.

In a meeting of two under-pressure managers and their struggling teams, Rodgers celebrated at full-time after Leicester hit three in 10 first-half minutes – two from the outstanding James Maddison either side of Harvey Barnes’ curling strike.

Maddison then turned provider in the second half, teeing up substitute Patson Daka for the final blow.

It was enough to lift Leicester off the foot of the table at the expense of their East Midlands rivals, a much-needed success for Rodgers as Leicester chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha jetted in to watch his first match in person in six weeks.

The outlook for Cooper is far less certain after a fifth straight league defeat – Forest’s worst run since January 2004.

It is a year and 12 days since Cooper took the job, performing miracles in lifting Forest from the Championship relegation zone to the Premier League for the first time in 23 years.

But having signed 22 players in a huge overhaul this summer it is not clear if Cooper knows his best XI, or if Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis will afford him the time to work it out.

There was little sense of the perilous position both clubs found themselves in before kick-off as fans filled the King Power Stadium with noise, the only calls for Rodgers to go being heard from the Forest fans in the corner of the ground.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
Leicester’s Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Tim Goode/PA)

Jamie Vardy, back in Leicester’s starting line-up, scuffed an early shot wide before Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall miraculously missed the target with a free header in front of goal.

Vardy then got clear of the Forest defence to head wide from Maddison’s free-kick before shooting straight at Dean Henderson after being played in by a midfielder in the mood to stake his England claim.

Forest were unable to get on the ball, their pressure coming through a succession of early set-pieces, but they created a superb chance in the 22nd minute when Morgan Gibbs-White played in Taiwo Awoniyi, who skipped beyond Wout Faes but saw his shot bounce back off the post.

It was a let-off for Leicester, and one they quickly took full advantage of.

Jesse Lingard mis-hit a clearance straight to Maddison, whose shot deflected off Scott McKenna to beat Henderson in the 25th minute.

Two minutes later it was 2-0 as Barnes cut in off the left and bent a shot beyond the goalkeeper.

Forest were imploding, and Leicester were happy to pile it on. After Cheikhou Kouyate was booked for bringing down Dewsbury-Hall on the edge of the D, Maddison added to the punishment as he curled a free-kick beyond the stationary Henderson.

Serge Aurier came on to make his Forest debut at the break, one of three changes as Cooper also sent on Remo Freuler and Ryan Yates.

Six minutes after the restart Awoniyi looked offside as he ran through on goal, but Danny Ward would have taken confidence from the save he made regardless.

Patson Daka added a fourth
Patson Daka added a fourth (Tim Goode/PA)

Instead it was Leicester who pushed on. Barnes struck a shot which deflected off the arm of Steve Cook, who looked relieved when only a corner was awarded.

The fourth arrived in the 73rd minute as Maddison added an assist to his two goals, crossing for Daka to beat Henderson with a neat flick at the near post.

At the other end, Ward saved well from Brennan Johnson at his near post, then from Gibbs-White’s header, to preserve Leicester’s first clean sheet of the season on a fine night for the Foxes, and an ominous one for Forest.

