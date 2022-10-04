They trust me – Brendan Rodgers grateful for support of Leicester owners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

They trust me – Brendan Rodgers grateful for support of Leicester owners

By Press Association
October 4 2022, 10.52am Updated: October 4 2022, 3.08pm
The pressure eased on Brendan Rodgers after Monday’s 4-0 win over Nottingham Forest (Tim Goode/PA)
The pressure eased on Brendan Rodgers after Monday’s 4-0 win over Nottingham Forest (Tim Goode/PA)

Brendan Rodgers insists he has been happy to shoulder the pressure placed on him at Leicester, confident he retains the backing of the club’s board.

That heat eased considerably on Monday as the Foxes ended their winless start at the eighth attempt with a 4-0 rout of east midlands rivals Nottingham Forest, with Steve Cooper’s side replacing them at the bottom of the table after a match dubbed ‘El Sackico’ between two under-pressure bosses.

Leicester chairman Aiyawatt ‘Top’ Srivaddhanaprabha had jetted in to watch his first match in person in six weeks – a fact seen as significant given the speculation around Rodgers’ position prior to kick off – but the Northern Irishman said it had been business as usual.

Leicester City v Nottingham Forest – Premier League – King Power Stadium
Leicester were 4-0 winners against Forest on Monday night (Tim Goode/PA)

“I spoke to him beforehand,” Rodgers said. “It’s always great to see Top. He’s come before (this season) but of course more is made of it with you guys putting me under big pressure.

“He is always there and he’s been really supportive of me. They trust me in the work and that’s why I’m still in the job. They expect me to take the team out of it after what was a really difficult summer for us. The performance was co-ordinated and cohesive, with a desire, and we’ve got to build on it.”

This was only Leicester’s second win in the last eight league meetings against Forest, while they also lost 4-1 in the FA Cup last season.

Asked if the victory had come as a personal relief, Rodgers added: “I’m just more pleased for everyone else. It was a big night for us. We needed to repay the supporters for the game in February in the FA Cup, when we never showed the desire to win a derby game.

“Some of the boys hadn’t play in a derby game and maybe didn’t know what it meant but they certainly knew after that.

“It was great to see them perform in a pressure game and get the result to send the supporters home happy. Now we will look to build on that. It’s good feeling. For me, I’ll continue to encourage and support and manage the players and encourage them to be the best we can be. Hopefully we can push on.

“All I’ve tried to do is focus on performances. There’s a process to it. I’ve got a big belief that when we play with intensity and coordination we can be a very good team. It’s been a difficult start for us but we’ve got to concentrate on the positive aspects.

“Any pressure that comes, I’ve said to them, that comes on to me and I can deal with that.”

Leicester City v Nottingham Forest – Premier League – King Power Stadium
Steve Cooper’s side slipped to bottom of the table after their defeat (Tim Goode/PA)

While Rodgers got the result he needed on the night, a fifth straight defeat has intensified the focus on Cooper’s position at Forest with club owner Evangelos Marinakis now said to be eyeing up potential replacements.

Cooper said he still needed time to turn 22 summer signings into a cohesive team. Asked if he would get that time, he said: “I’m not thinking about that. I understand where the question is coming from but it’s not about my personal situation apart from how I can be at my best every single day.

“The tougher it gets, the harder it gets, the more I work, the more it means to me. That’s what leadership is – standing up and being counted.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou (pictured) is again without Cameron Carter-Vickers (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Cameron Carter-Vickers to miss Celtic’s clash with RB Leipzig – Ange Postecoglou
Stopping Erling Haaland is a daunting challenge for FC Copenhagen (Nick Potts/PA)
FC Copenhagen wary of more than just Erling Haaland threat ahead of Man City…
Liam Gallagher (Lesley Martin/PA)
Liam Gallagher takes shot at Neville and Carragher – Tuesday’s sporting social
Matt Taylor has taken the reins at Rotherham (Mark Kerton/PA)
New Rotherham boss Matt Taylor in dugout for first time against Millwall
Newcastle chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan (centre) has revealed Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund was offered a share in another Premier League club (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Newcastle chairman says owners were offered stake in another Premier League club
Matt Taylor celebrated promotion with Exeter and is now aiming higher still (Ben Birchall/PA)
Matt Taylor dreaming of Premier League with Rotherham
Chloe Kelly (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Chloe Kelly determined to enjoy more glory moments at Wembley
Derek McInnes’ Kilmarnock host St Johnstone (Will Matthews/PA)
Derek McInnes hopes Ryan Alebiosu will be fit for Kilmarnock v St Johnstone
Crystal Palace defender Chris Richards, right, arrived from Bayern Munich during the summer (Zac Goodwin/PA)
It’s a problem they have – Crystal Palace’s Chris Richards defies online abuse
David Haye leaves Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London after being cleared of assault after a judge ruled that he has no case to answer. Picture date: Tuesday October 4, 2022.
Former boxer David Haye cleared of assault charge

Most Read

1
A 13-year-old boy was attacked near the North East Campus.
Boy, 13, attacked near Dundee school by teens who ‘hunted him down like pack…
2
Both of Broughty Ferry's RNLI lifeboats were launched.
Two women rescued from River Tay near Discovery Point in Dundee
3
A 32-year-old man has been charged.
Woman taken to hospital after crash closes A90 at Laurencekirk
4
Rob Beaton and Tracey Horton, owners of Culdees Castle.
Couple spending millions on Perthshire castle restoration to star in TV show
5
The eye care company in the city centre was graded 'exceptional'. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee opticians graded ‘exceptional’ by health inspectors
4
6
Asghar will stand trial in December at Dundee's JP court.
Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar to stand trial on speeding charge
7
King Charles wore a kilt as he met crowds in Dunfermline.
Hundreds greet King Charles in Dunfermline as crowds boo Nicola Sturgeon
8
Smiddy Cottage. Image: Remax
Inside £950k luxury eco home near Dundee that has 70 solar panels and swimming…
9
Dylan Flockhart.
Rampage on Fife bus led to rooftop siege
10
Fife Provost Jim Leishman alongside First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in Dunfermline.
King Charles jokes Dunfermline legend Jim Leishman should be next England manager

More from The Courier

The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews is also being extended.
R&A buy St Andrews land to create purpose-built staff base
Mark Stephen with the engine-less helicopter. Image: Gareth Jennings.
Buy a helicopter in Montrose for £20,000 - but it has no engine
Kyle Benedictus gets the ball to safety.
Dunfermline quarterly report card: Summer business, manager and star player
The pressure eased on Brendan Rodgers after Monday’s 4-0 win over Nottingham Forest (Tim Goode/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Directors' car dramas
Illustration of swimmers in lanes swimming lengths
Here's how Dundee compares to other areas for public lane swimming hours since Olympia…
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Nucore Group acquires M&M Services, of Aberdeen Picture shows; Nucore Group operations. don't know. Supplied by Big Partnership Date; Unknown
Dundee engineering firm Nucore Group expands through acquisition

Editor's Picks