Matt Taylor appointment as Rotherham boss delayed by protracted negotiations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Matt Taylor appointment as Rotherham boss delayed by protracted negotiations

By Press Association
October 4 2022, 12.36pm
Matt Taylor’s appointment as Rotherham manager has been delayed (Leila Coker/PA)
Matt Taylor’s appointment as Rotherham manager has been delayed (Leila Coker/PA)

Rotherham’s appointment of Exeter boss Matt Taylor has been delayed by protracted negotiations between the two clubs.

Taylor has accepted an offer to become Paul Warne’s replacement after the Millers approached Exeter at the end of last week, but the deal is proving tricky to get over the line.

There are a number of complex issues that are still to be sorted out, including deals for the backroom staff, but both clubs say negotiations are amicable and the move is not expected to be under threat.

A Millers statement read: “Rotherham can inform supporters that conversations with Matt Taylor, his representatives and Exeter remain ongoing.

“While the complexity of these negotiations have resulted in them becoming protracted, the club will ensure that it keeps supporters updated on the outcome when it is appropriate to do so.

“We would also like to take this opportunity to thank Exeter for their assistance throughout this process so far.”

The Sky Bet League One Grecians, who are in action in the Papa John’s Trophy on Tuesday night, say that Kevin Nicholson and first-team coach Jon Hill are in interim charge.

A statement from Exeter added: “Following the approach made to us from Rotherham last week, we agreed for Matt to speak to them. He was subsequently offered the position.

“From this point both club’s representatives began discussions and negotiations are currently ongoing. It is important to note that these negotiations are entirely amicable, although they are protracted. It is for this reason that we have been unable to make an official announcement.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Matt Taylor has been confirmed as Rotherham’s new manager (Leila Coker/PA)
Rotherham appoint Exeter boss Matt Taylor as their new manager
Wasps are facing a desperate fight for survival (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Wasps buy more time as talks with investors ‘at relatively advanced stage’
Emma Raducanu was beaten by Daria Kasatkina in Ostrava (Ahn Young-joon/AP)
Emma Raducanu beaten by fifth seed Daria Kasatkina in first round of Agel Open
Leo Percovich is part of Middlesbrough’s interim coaching team for the Sky Bet Championship clash with Birmingham (Mike Egerton/PA)
Middlesbrough’s caretaker coaching team face selection calls
BBC Sport presenter Alex Scott says she was the victim of domestic abuse during her childhood (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Childhood abuse ‘still so raw’ – Alex Scott
St Johnstone’s David Wotherspoon is nearing fitness (PA)
St Johnstone will not run a risk with David Wotherspoon at Kilmarnock
Burnley boss Vincent Kompany could rotate his squad for the visit of Stoke (Richard Sellers/PA)
Vincent Kompany could use the depth of his Burnley squad in Stoke clash
Graham Potter has insisted he will not get embroiled in the contract situation of N’Golo Kante, pictured (John Walton/PA)
Graham Potter will leave N’Golo Kante contract talks to Chelsea’s owners
Worcester’s players are expected to see their contracts terminated on Wednesday (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Worcester facing liquidation on Wednesday
Leah Williamson has withdrawn from England’s squad after suffering an injury in training (Adam Davy/PA).
Captain Leah Williamson out of England squad due to injury

Most Read

1
King Charles wore a kilt as he met crowds in Dunfermline.
Hundreds greet King Charles in Dunfermline as crowds boo Nicola Sturgeon
2
Andrew Crawford led away in handcuffs at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth abuser ‘put tracker on girlfriend’s car’ and attacked her with a saw
3
Smiddy Cottage. Image: Remax
Inside £950k luxury eco home near Dundee that has 70 solar panels and swimming…
4
64-year-old Mhari Millar with her daughter Niki Caira and granddaughter Mya Caira.
Tributes paid to ‘one in a million’ Fife gran who died suddenly
5
Dundee railway station. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Severe weather: Full list of train cancellations between Arbroath, Dundee, Perth and Glasgow
6
Fife Provost Jim Leishman alongside First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in Dunfermline.
King Charles jokes Dunfermline legend Jim Leishman should be next England manager
7
Both of Broughty Ferry's RNLI lifeboats were launched.
Two women rescued from River Tay near Discovery Point in Dundee
8
Dunhill celebrities perform at the party
Piers Morgan footage captures St Andrews supergroup performing hits at Dunhill Links party
9
The A90 south of Brechin. Image: Google Maps.
Two people rescued after car and tractor crash on A90 south of Brechin
10
Rob Beaton and Tracey Horton, owners of Culdees Castle.
Couple spending millions on Perthshire castle restoration to star in TV show

More from The Courier

image shows caricatures of Kwasi Kwarteng and Liz Truss at the helm of a ship in choppy waters, while Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer tries to seize control.
KEVIN PRINGLE: A Labour government at Westminster offers Scotland a safe harbour in this…
Arbroath Town Mission was due to take up the vaccination centre role. Image: Graham Brown/DCThomson
Storm scuppers Arbroath vaccination centre Town Mission move
Lawrence Yee, owner of Queen's Pizza in Perth.
Award-winning Hong Kongese chef opens Asian fusion eatery Queen's Pizza in Perth
Thieves have been targeting Vauxhall Corsas in Fife.
Is turmoil in Europe to blame for spate of car bonnet thefts in Fife?
A national rent freeze could be introduced.
How will Scotland’s rent freeze work?
Singing, art and sport are among the activities on offer at the Royal National Mòd in Perth.
Top 10 things to do at this year's Royal National Mòd in Perth

Editor's Picks