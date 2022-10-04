Gary O’Neil unlikely to replace Chris Wilder as Middlesbrough manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Gary O’Neil unlikely to replace Chris Wilder as Middlesbrough manager

By Press Association
October 4 2022, 12.42pm
Bournemouth interim boss Gary O’Neil is unlikely to replace Chris Wilder at Middlesbrough (Scott Wilson/PA)
Bournemouth interim boss Gary O’Neil is unlikely to replace Chris Wilder at Middlesbrough (Scott Wilson/PA)

Gary O’Neil is unlikely to return to Middlesbrough as Chris Wilder’s replacement as the club searches for its sixth boss in less than five years.

Former Boro midfielder O’Neil, currently interim manager at Bournemouth, is understood to have come under consideration when the Teessiders drew up an initial list of potential candidates, and was swiftly installed among the bookmakers’ favourites following Wilder’s departure on Monday.

However, the PA news agency understands chairman Steve Gibson is looking elsewhere, with Rob Edwards, whose 11-game reign at Watford came to an untimely end last week, featuring prominently in the current thinking.

Boro have also been linked with Chelsea coach Anthony Barry, who was touted for the vacancy at Huddersfield last month, and Nottingham Forest head coach Steve Cooper, whose presence at the City Ground has come under scrutiny following a difficult start to life in the Premier League, which continued with a 4-0 defeat at Leicester on Monday evening.

O’Neil’s name was raised with the club considering up and coming talent – Gibson has previously turned to the likes of Gareth Southgate, Aitor Karanka, Garry Monk and Jonathan Woodgate with mixed results – after opting for experience in the shape of Neil Warnock and Wilder in the last two incumbents.

However, the Riverside Stadium hierarchy will have noted the negative reaction of fans on social media to mention of the 39-year-old, who made 120 appearances for the club between August 2007 and January 2011 with relations souring as his stay drew to a close.

O’Neil admitted in an interview following his departure that he had deliberately picked up a 10th booking of the season, during a 4-1 Premier League defeat at Bolton in April 2009, to ensure he was suspended for two games and could therefore watch the US Masters golf on television as his team-mates fought a survival battle.

Boro took four points from the fixtures he sat out, but were ultimately relegated at the end of the campaign.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Matt Taylor has been confirmed as Rotherham’s new manager (Leila Coker/PA)
Rotherham appoint Exeter boss Matt Taylor as their new manager
Wasps are facing a desperate fight for survival (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Wasps buy more time as talks with investors ‘at relatively advanced stage’
Emma Raducanu was beaten by Daria Kasatkina in Ostrava (Ahn Young-joon/AP)
Emma Raducanu beaten by fifth seed Daria Kasatkina in first round of Agel Open
Leo Percovich is part of Middlesbrough’s interim coaching team for the Sky Bet Championship clash with Birmingham (Mike Egerton/PA)
Middlesbrough’s caretaker coaching team face selection calls
BBC Sport presenter Alex Scott says she was the victim of domestic abuse during her childhood (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Childhood abuse ‘still so raw’ – Alex Scott
St Johnstone’s David Wotherspoon is nearing fitness (PA)
St Johnstone will not run a risk with David Wotherspoon at Kilmarnock
Burnley boss Vincent Kompany could rotate his squad for the visit of Stoke (Richard Sellers/PA)
Vincent Kompany could use the depth of his Burnley squad in Stoke clash
Graham Potter has insisted he will not get embroiled in the contract situation of N’Golo Kante, pictured (John Walton/PA)
Graham Potter will leave N’Golo Kante contract talks to Chelsea’s owners
Worcester’s players are expected to see their contracts terminated on Wednesday (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Worcester facing liquidation on Wednesday
Leah Williamson has withdrawn from England’s squad after suffering an injury in training (Adam Davy/PA).
Captain Leah Williamson out of England squad due to injury

Most Read

1
King Charles wore a kilt as he met crowds in Dunfermline.
Hundreds greet King Charles in Dunfermline as crowds boo Nicola Sturgeon
2
Andrew Crawford led away in handcuffs at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth abuser ‘put tracker on girlfriend’s car’ and attacked her with a saw
3
Smiddy Cottage. Image: Remax
Inside £950k luxury eco home near Dundee that has 70 solar panels and swimming…
4
64-year-old Mhari Millar with her daughter Niki Caira and granddaughter Mya Caira.
Tributes paid to ‘one in a million’ Fife gran who died suddenly
5
Dundee railway station. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Severe weather: Full list of train cancellations between Arbroath, Dundee, Perth and Glasgow
6
Fife Provost Jim Leishman alongside First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in Dunfermline.
King Charles jokes Dunfermline legend Jim Leishman should be next England manager
7
Both of Broughty Ferry's RNLI lifeboats were launched.
Two women rescued from River Tay near Discovery Point in Dundee
8
Dunhill celebrities perform at the party
Piers Morgan footage captures St Andrews supergroup performing hits at Dunhill Links party
9
The A90 south of Brechin. Image: Google Maps.
Two people rescued after car and tractor crash on A90 south of Brechin
10
Rob Beaton and Tracey Horton, owners of Culdees Castle.
Couple spending millions on Perthshire castle restoration to star in TV show

More from The Courier

image shows caricatures of Kwasi Kwarteng and Liz Truss at the helm of a ship in choppy waters, while Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer tries to seize control.
KEVIN PRINGLE: A Labour government at Westminster offers Scotland a safe harbour in this…
Arbroath Town Mission was due to take up the vaccination centre role. Image: Graham Brown/DCThomson
Storm scuppers Arbroath vaccination centre Town Mission move
Lawrence Yee, owner of Queen's Pizza in Perth.
Award-winning Hong Kongese chef opens Asian fusion eatery Queen's Pizza in Perth
Thieves have been targeting Vauxhall Corsas in Fife.
Is turmoil in Europe to blame for spate of car bonnet thefts in Fife?
A national rent freeze could be introduced.
How will Scotland’s rent freeze work?
Singing, art and sport are among the activities on offer at the Royal National Mòd in Perth.
Top 10 things to do at this year's Royal National Mòd in Perth

Editor's Picks