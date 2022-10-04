Claire Emslie: From pre-dawn runs to rubbing shoulders with Hollywood’s finest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Claire Emslie: From pre-dawn runs to rubbing shoulders with Hollywood’s finest

By Press Association
October 4 2022, 4.04pm
Scotland’s Claire Emslie has been reflecting on her journey (Steve Welsh/PA)
Scotland’s Claire Emslie has been reflecting on her journey (Steve Welsh/PA)

Scotland forward Claire Emslie took inspiration from a Hollywood classic as she set off on a football journey that she hopes will take her to a second World Cup.

Now she is one of the star attractions for some of the leading lights in the film industry after moving to play for the newly-formed Angel City.

The Los Angeles-based player is back in Scotland this week preparing for Thursday’s World Cup play-off against Austria at Hampden.

Head coach Pedro Martinez Losa encouraged his players to write a letter to their younger selves ahead of the first of what could be several knockout games on the road to New Zealand and Australia.

Emslie told “wee Claire” that “early-morning runs before school, early bed times, eating right, extra training and missing out on your friends’ parties will be so worth it”.

The 28-year-old revealed her path had possibly started with watching Sylvester Stallone pounding the roads in the Rocky films – with Cornbank Park in Penicuik, Midlothian, replacing the famous steps in Philadelphia for her.

“When I was a kid, even before primary school, I used to get up and run round the park before I went to school, because I thought that the fitter I was in a game, I will be able to score more goals and run more,” she said.

“I think back now, how did I know that would lead to what I’m doing now? I think I must have been crazy as a kid but I’m glad I did it.

Sylvester Stallone
Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky character proved an inspiration (Ian West/PA)

“I don’t know exactly where I got it from but I think it was just off watching Rocky Balboa when he just used to run and prepare for things. I thought, ‘Oh, I need to run in the dark because it better prepares you’.

“I don’t know, my mum and dad always encouraged me as well. I think they thought I was a bit nuts.

“It was Pedro’s idea that this might be a good thing to do to reflect on where we are as a team and as a country in Scotland with women’s football. We would like to inspire the next generation in Scotland to stick in at football and see what they can achieve.”

Emslie’s journey has taken her to the likes of Hibernian, Manchester City, Orlando Pride, Melbourne City, Everton and now Angel City.

Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman is among Angel City’s owners (Ian West/PA)

The club’s owners include Oscar winner Natalie Portman and fellow actor Eva Longoria, former United States international Mia Hamm and tennis great Serena Williams.

“It’s their first season in the NWSL,” Emslie said. “It was created by a bunch of female ex-sportswomen and celebrities that invested. There have been a few teething problems, but we have surpassed our targets and it’s a really good team.

“We are getting 20-22,000 at every home game so there’s a real appetite for a soccer team in LA, which there has never been before.

“Natalie Portman comes to a few games. It’s mad, she tags you on Instagram when you score a goal. You think, ‘Oh my, she’s in the DMs’. It is pretty cool.

“At games there are always celebrities that they invite. If there’s a corner or a throw-in, they go to the fans on the big screen. James Franco was at the game the other day. There’s always someone famous there.”

Scotland could have a similar-sized crowd at Hampden against Austria on Thursday as Emslie and her team-mates look to set up another play-off against Republic of Ireland, which could either lead to qualification or an intercontinental play-off.

“We know they are a good team, they did well in the Euros, so it’s going to be a tough challenge,” she said. “But we are on the back of some good performances and we’ll be ready.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Matt Taylor has been confirmed as Rotherham’s new manager (Leila Coker/PA)
Rotherham appoint Exeter boss Matt Taylor as their new manager
Wasps are facing a desperate fight for survival (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Wasps buy more time as talks with investors ‘at relatively advanced stage’
Emma Raducanu was beaten by Daria Kasatkina in Ostrava (Ahn Young-joon/AP)
Emma Raducanu beaten by fifth seed Daria Kasatkina in first round of Agel Open
Leo Percovich is part of Middlesbrough’s interim coaching team for the Sky Bet Championship clash with Birmingham (Mike Egerton/PA)
Middlesbrough’s caretaker coaching team face selection calls
BBC Sport presenter Alex Scott says she was the victim of domestic abuse during her childhood (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Childhood abuse ‘still so raw’ – Alex Scott
St Johnstone’s David Wotherspoon is nearing fitness (PA)
St Johnstone will not run a risk with David Wotherspoon at Kilmarnock
Burnley boss Vincent Kompany could rotate his squad for the visit of Stoke (Richard Sellers/PA)
Vincent Kompany could use the depth of his Burnley squad in Stoke clash
Graham Potter has insisted he will not get embroiled in the contract situation of N’Golo Kante, pictured (John Walton/PA)
Graham Potter will leave N’Golo Kante contract talks to Chelsea’s owners
Worcester’s players are expected to see their contracts terminated on Wednesday (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Worcester facing liquidation on Wednesday
Leah Williamson has withdrawn from England’s squad after suffering an injury in training (Adam Davy/PA).
Captain Leah Williamson out of England squad due to injury

Most Read

1
King Charles wore a kilt as he met crowds in Dunfermline.
Hundreds greet King Charles in Dunfermline as crowds boo Nicola Sturgeon
2
Andrew Crawford led away in handcuffs at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth abuser ‘put tracker on girlfriend’s car’ and attacked her with a saw
3
Smiddy Cottage. Image: Remax
Inside £950k luxury eco home near Dundee that has 70 solar panels and swimming…
4
64-year-old Mhari Millar with her daughter Niki Caira and granddaughter Mya Caira.
Tributes paid to ‘one in a million’ Fife gran who died suddenly
5
Dundee railway station. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Severe weather: Full list of train cancellations between Arbroath, Dundee, Perth and Glasgow
6
Fife Provost Jim Leishman alongside First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in Dunfermline.
King Charles jokes Dunfermline legend Jim Leishman should be next England manager
7
Both of Broughty Ferry's RNLI lifeboats were launched.
Two women rescued from River Tay near Discovery Point in Dundee
8
Dunhill celebrities perform at the party
Piers Morgan footage captures St Andrews supergroup performing hits at Dunhill Links party
9
The A90 south of Brechin. Image: Google Maps.
Two people rescued after car and tractor crash on A90 south of Brechin
10
Rob Beaton and Tracey Horton, owners of Culdees Castle.
Couple spending millions on Perthshire castle restoration to star in TV show

More from The Courier

image shows caricatures of Kwasi Kwarteng and Liz Truss at the helm of a ship in choppy waters, while Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer tries to seize control.
KEVIN PRINGLE: A Labour government at Westminster offers Scotland a safe harbour in this…
Arbroath Town Mission was due to take up the vaccination centre role. Image: Graham Brown/DCThomson
Storm scuppers Arbroath vaccination centre Town Mission move
Lawrence Yee, owner of Queen's Pizza in Perth.
Award-winning Hong Kongese chef opens Asian fusion eatery Queen's Pizza in Perth
Thieves have been targeting Vauxhall Corsas in Fife.
Is turmoil in Europe to blame for spate of car bonnet thefts in Fife?
A national rent freeze could be introduced.
How will Scotland’s rent freeze work?
Singing, art and sport are among the activities on offer at the Royal National Mòd in Perth.
Top 10 things to do at this year's Royal National Mòd in Perth

Editor's Picks