Matt Taylor dreaming of Premier League with Rotherham

New Rotherham boss Matt Taylor is daring to dream after taking over at the Sky Bet Championship club.

The 40-year-old has signed a four-year contract at the Millers after leaving Exeter and arrives at a club enjoying their best start to a second-tier season since the 1960s.

They look to have the foundations in place to avoid Championship relegation for the first time in four attempts and Taylor is looking up.

“In terms of where this club can go, we have seen smaller clubs than Rotherham in the Premier League,” he said.

“I am not saying we are going to get promoted this season or next season, but you have to be ambitious. You have to be able to dream, in football and in life and there is no reason why we can’t achieve something special.

“You never know in football. We found that at Exeter. We have to be ambitious, we have to look forward and look up.

“In football, unless you are top you have to look up, no matter what the situation is. If you are bottom of the league or you are second you have to keep looking up.

“We want to take this league on in relation to how the team has started already. We are not going to take a backwards step in any way. If we lose, we lose on our terms.

“Sometimes we will hold our hands up because we have not been good enough on the day. That is sometimes fine as long as you give everything.

“That will be the remit for the players, which has been the case for the last six years. That will certainly continue.”

The deal was expected to be announced on Monday, but several complex issues held up an announcement.

“It has been an interesting few days,” Taylor added. “It was important I took that game on Saturday for Exeter City, even with the interest from Rotherham.

“It was important I finished my duty to Exeter. Since then, the decision was made to join this fantastic football club.

“First of all it was a case of getting up here and getting all the contract stuff sorted out.

“Luckily I have spent a couple of days at the training ground. A fantastic group of players, their attitude has been spot on. It has been a really positive first few days, even if I have not had time to breathe.”