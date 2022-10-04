Newcastle chairman says owners were offered stake in another Premier League club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Newcastle chairman says owners were offered stake in another Premier League club

By Press Association
October 4 2022, 6.44pm Updated: October 4 2022, 6.51pm
Newcastle chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan (centre) has revealed Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund was offered a share in another Premier League club (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Newcastle chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan (centre) has revealed Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund was offered a share in another Premier League club (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund was offered a 30 per cent holding in another Premier League club for £700million before snapping up Newcastle for less than half that, it has been claimed.

Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan has revealed PIF turned to the Magpies after rejecting an earlier investment opportunity, with reports suggesting Manchester United, who had previously been linked with Saudi buyers, were in its sights.

Al-Rumayyan, who was installed as Magpies chairman after Amanda Staveley’s consortium, in which PIF holds an 80 per cent stake, completed its takeover, told the Socrates podcast: “When we looked at it, we looked at it from a financial perspective.

Newcastle United chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan (left) with co-owner Amanda Staveley and her husband Mehrdad Ghodoussi (right) at St James' Park
Newcastle United chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan (left) with co-owner Amanda Staveley and her husband Mehrdad Ghodoussi (right) at St James’ Park (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“By the way, it wasn’t the first offer we got regarding a football team. We looked in Italy, France and the UK as well.

“For example, in the UK there was a team that approached us on the basis that we take 30 per cent of the ownership, and we don’t interfere at all in terms of managing the club, for £700million.

He added: “Then we bought Newcastle, who offered us 100 per cent of the ownership. But Amanda Staveley and her husband, who got us the opportunity, told us, ‘We like it so much, we would like to be with you’. That was perfect.

“Then came the Reuben family, who are one of the biggest property investors, saying that, ‘We would like to come with you’, and these are one of the biggest investors in Newcastle.

“I said, ‘Perfect! Tell them to come’. So now they have skin in the game.

“We bought the whole team for £350million, instead of only having 30 per cent in another team for £700million.”

Newcastle’s owners, who celebrate a year at the helm on Friday, have poured around £210million in new signings in the two transfer windows since to hand head coach Eddie Howe the chance to restore the club’s on-field fortunes.

Of the pitch, Al-Rumayyan is confident there is potential to significantly increase the value of PIF’s investment.

He said: “You can see Chelsea was sold for 3.5billion US Dollars, so my potential now is to go from £350million to at least USD3.5billion.”

The PA news agency has contacted Manchester United for comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou (pictured) is again without Cameron Carter-Vickers (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Cameron Carter-Vickers to miss Celtic’s clash with RB Leipzig – Ange Postecoglou
Stopping Erling Haaland is a daunting challenge for FC Copenhagen (Nick Potts/PA)
FC Copenhagen wary of more than just Erling Haaland threat ahead of Man City…
Liam Gallagher (Lesley Martin/PA)
Liam Gallagher takes shot at Neville and Carragher – Tuesday’s sporting social
Matt Taylor has taken the reins at Rotherham (Mark Kerton/PA)
New Rotherham boss Matt Taylor in dugout for first time against Millwall
Matt Taylor celebrated promotion with Exeter and is now aiming higher still (Ben Birchall/PA)
Matt Taylor dreaming of Premier League with Rotherham
Chloe Kelly (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Chloe Kelly determined to enjoy more glory moments at Wembley
Derek McInnes’ Kilmarnock host St Johnstone (Will Matthews/PA)
Derek McInnes hopes Ryan Alebiosu will be fit for Kilmarnock v St Johnstone
Crystal Palace defender Chris Richards, right, arrived from Bayern Munich during the summer (Zac Goodwin/PA)
It’s a problem they have – Crystal Palace’s Chris Richards defies online abuse
David Haye leaves Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London after being cleared of assault after a judge ruled that he has no case to answer. Picture date: Tuesday October 4, 2022.
Former boxer David Haye cleared of assault charge
Matt Taylor has been confirmed as Rotherham’s new manager (Leila Coker/PA)
Rotherham appoint Exeter boss Matt Taylor as their new manager

Most Read

1
A 13-year-old boy was attacked near the North East Campus.
Boy, 13, attacked near Dundee school by teens who ‘hunted him down like pack…
2
Both of Broughty Ferry's RNLI lifeboats were launched.
Two women rescued from River Tay near Discovery Point in Dundee
3
A 32-year-old man has been charged.
Woman taken to hospital after crash closes A90 at Laurencekirk
4
Rob Beaton and Tracey Horton, owners of Culdees Castle.
Couple spending millions on Perthshire castle restoration to star in TV show
5
The eye care company in the city centre was graded 'exceptional'. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee opticians graded ‘exceptional’ by health inspectors
4
6
Asghar will stand trial in December at Dundee's JP court.
Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar to stand trial on speeding charge
7
King Charles wore a kilt as he met crowds in Dunfermline.
Hundreds greet King Charles in Dunfermline as crowds boo Nicola Sturgeon
8
Smiddy Cottage. Image: Remax
Inside £950k luxury eco home near Dundee that has 70 solar panels and swimming…
9
Dylan Flockhart.
Rampage on Fife bus led to rooftop siege
10
Fife Provost Jim Leishman alongside First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in Dunfermline.
King Charles jokes Dunfermline legend Jim Leishman should be next England manager

More from The Courier

The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews is also being extended.
R&A buy St Andrews land to create purpose-built staff base
Mark Stephen with the engine-less helicopter. Image: Gareth Jennings.
Buy a helicopter in Montrose for £20,000 - but it has no engine
Kyle Benedictus gets the ball to safety.
Dunfermline quarterly report card: Summer business, manager and star player
Newcastle chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan (centre) has revealed Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund was offered a share in another Premier League club (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Directors' car dramas
Illustration of swimmers in lanes swimming lengths
Here's how Dundee compares to other areas for public lane swimming hours since Olympia…
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Nucore Group acquires M&M Services, of Aberdeen Picture shows; Nucore Group operations. don't know. Supplied by Big Partnership Date; Unknown
Dundee engineering firm Nucore Group expands through acquisition

Editor's Picks