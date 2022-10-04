New Rotherham boss Matt Taylor in dugout for first time against Millwall By Press Association October 4 2022, 6.54pm Matt Taylor has taken the reins at Rotherham (Mark Kerton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up New Rotherham boss Matt Taylor will be in the dugout for the visit of Millwall. The 40-year-old was appointed on a four-year deal on Tuesday after leaving Exeter and took training for the last two days. He hinted he would stick to a similar approach of his predecessor Paul Warne, who guided the Millers to their best start in the Championship since the 1960s. He has no new injuries to contend with from the weekend loss to Wigan, with Peter Kioso (groin) a long-term casualty. Millwall duo Mason Bennett and Shaun Hutchinson come into contention. Bennett has been out since August with a hamstring injury while Hutchinson suffered a groin problem last month. Both men have been training for the last week and boss Gary Rowett could be ready to throw them in at the New York Stadium. Ryan Leonard will miss out with a hamstring injury. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Cameron Carter-Vickers to miss Celtic’s clash with RB Leipzig – Ange Postecoglou FC Copenhagen wary of more than just Erling Haaland threat ahead of Man City… Liam Gallagher takes shot at Neville and Carragher – Tuesday’s sporting social Newcastle chairman says owners were offered stake in another Premier League club Matt Taylor dreaming of Premier League with Rotherham Chloe Kelly determined to enjoy more glory moments at Wembley Derek McInnes hopes Ryan Alebiosu will be fit for Kilmarnock v St Johnstone It’s a problem they have – Crystal Palace’s Chris Richards defies online abuse Former boxer David Haye cleared of assault charge Rotherham appoint Exeter boss Matt Taylor as their new manager Most Read 1 Boy, 13, attacked near Dundee school by teens who ‘hunted him down like pack… 2 Two women rescued from River Tay near Discovery Point in Dundee 3 Woman taken to hospital after crash closes A90 at Laurencekirk 4 Couple spending millions on Perthshire castle restoration to star in TV show 5 Dundee opticians graded ‘exceptional’ by health inspectors 4 6 Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar to stand trial on speeding charge 7 Hundreds greet King Charles in Dunfermline as crowds boo Nicola Sturgeon 8 Inside £950k luxury eco home near Dundee that has 70 solar panels and swimming… 9 Rampage on Fife bus led to rooftop siege 10 King Charles jokes Dunfermline legend Jim Leishman should be next England manager More from The Courier R&A buy St Andrews land to create purpose-built staff base Buy a helicopter in Montrose for £20,000 - but it has no engine Dunfermline quarterly report card: Summer business, manager and star player Tuesday court round-up — Directors' car dramas Here's how Dundee compares to other areas for public lane swimming hours since Olympia… Dundee engineering firm Nucore Group expands through acquisition Editor's Picks Boy, 13, attacked near Dundee school by teens who ‘hunted him down like pack of dogs’ JIM SPENCE: It’s all a game for Truss and Kwarteng but their rich pals are playing with our futures KEVIN PRINGLE: A Labour government at Westminster offers Scotland a safe harbour in this storm Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar to stand trial on speeding charge Storm scuppers Arbroath vaccination centre Town Mission move Award-winning Hong Kongese chef opens Asian fusion eatery Queen’s Pizza in Perth Is Brexit to blame for spate of car bonnet thefts in Fife? Why Balbirnie House Hotel was named world’s best wedding hotel for the third time How will Scotland’s rent freeze work? Disability sport honour caps glorious Commonwealth Games year for Angus-based para bowls coach Bob