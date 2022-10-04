Liam Gallagher takes shot at Neville and Carragher – Tuesday’s sporting social By Press Association October 4 2022, 6.54pm Liam Gallagher (Lesley Martin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 4. Football Liam Gallagher responded to Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher’s talk on Erling Haaland. Man City have signed Erling Halland he’s ours not the premiere leagues so what’s all this WE snizzle coming out of Bert n Ernies traps on MNF Bumbaclarts— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 4, 2022 "This Haaland/Mbappe debate will be the new Messi/Ronaldo debate" 😮How does Erling Haaland compare to the best goal scorers in football? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/FGrVJBz0Vi— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 3, 2022 Leicester stars enjoyed Monday night. About last night. Derby day delight👊🏻🔥 pic.twitter.com/EeoPl9WAyz— James Maddison (@Madders10) October 4, 2022 Great night at the King Power last night, that win was for the fans💙The support was electric from kick-off through to the final whistle! Thank you 🦊 @LCFC pic.twitter.com/fudovTHmkt— Jamie Vardy (@vardy7) October 4, 2022 G⚽️⚽️D M⚽️RNING F⚽️XES🦊💙 #MakeJesusYourAim🙏🏾#PD20🤦🏾♂️#GodDid pic.twitter.com/ykmxHfMLPP— Patson Daka (@PatsonDaka20) October 4, 2022 Gary Neville criticised Boreham Wood. Hate stuff like this from opposing clubs! The League should step in. https://t.co/IjZ30T4xnw— Gary Neville (@GNev2) October 4, 2022 Carlo Ancelotti prepared for Champions League action. Preparados para un partido importante de Champions! #HalaMadrid #UCL pic.twitter.com/P73EERgvjy— Carlo Ancelotti (@MrAncelotti) October 4, 2022 As did Raheem Sterling. pic.twitter.com/vPZnxfZNis— Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) October 4, 2022 Cricket Kevin Pietersen found a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. The pot of gold at the end of the rainbow, in this clip I got, was the @dunhilllinks event as a whole! 💕 pic.twitter.com/50GZdWqmhn— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) October 4, 2022 Golf Luke Donald was counting down to the Ryder Cup. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Luke Donald (@lukedonald) Gymnastics Simone Biles supported her fiance. 🏈🤎 @jjowens_3 pic.twitter.com/FgK2uXYw0w— Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) October 4, 2022 Darts Michael van Gerwen reflected on his win over Gary Anderson in Leicester. Happy to win at the WGP tonight. I love the double start but hate the short format. I alway love a battle against @GaryAnderson180 no matter how he is playing. Now a days rest before my next match. Thank you for all the support 💚💚 pic.twitter.com/S81gUUz1SK— Michael Van Gerwen (@MvG180) October 4, 2022 Boxing Chris Eubank Jr made an entrance. It’s all part of the plan #EubankJrBenn pic.twitter.com/1Oe751Jp0p— Chris Eubank Jr (@ChrisEubankJr) October 4, 2022 Already a subscriber? 