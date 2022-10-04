Sam Cosgrove snatches Plymouth a last-gasp win against Sheffield Wednesday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sam Cosgrove snatches Plymouth a last-gasp win against Sheffield Wednesday

By Press Association
October 4 2022, 10.04pm
Sam Cosgrove won it for Plymouth (Ian Rutherford/PA)

Substitute Sam Cosgrove’s stoppage-time winner ensured Plymouth stay top of Sky Bet League One following a 2-1 success over third-placed Sheffield Wednesday.

Cosgrove, who hit the crossbar minutes earlier, made no mistake with a bullet header at the near post to meet Niall Ennis’ cross.

Scottish striker Ryan Hardie put Argyle ahead with a superb third-minute strike on the run after latching onto a Finn Azaz through ball.

The Argyle number nine took the ball in his stride and powered a diagonal strike into the corner past David Stockdale.

The Owls responded, with Tyreeq Bakinson putting Liam Palmer in on goal and his left-foot strike flew past home goalkeeper Michael Cooper after seven minutes.

Stockdale did superbly well to keep out Morgan Whittaker’s goal-bound 37th-minute shot, while Cooper denied Michael Smith at full stretch.

Josh Windass beat Cooper in the 55th minute but his shot come back off a post, while the keeper had to be at his best to keep out a thumping Marvin Johnson strike after 64 minutes.

Both keepers had played superbly, with Cooper acrobatically keeping out a 71st-minute Palmer effort and Stockdale then denying Adam Randle in the next attack, but Cosgrove snatched the points with a last-gasp winner.

