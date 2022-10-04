Paul McCallum at the double as Dagenham beat Chesterfield By Press Association October 4 2022, 10.06pm Paul McCallum scored a double for Dagenham as they held on to beat Chesterfield 3-2 (Liam McBurney/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Paul McCallum scored a double for Dagenham as they held on to beat Chesterfield 3-2. Three first-half goals from the Daggers saw them move up into 12th in the National League table while the Spireites remain third, three points behind league leaders Notts County. Dagenham took an early lead in the fourth minute when Junior Morias smashed the ball home from close-range. The Daggers found another in the 17th minute after Morias crossed into McCallum, who fired home to double the lead. McCallum bagged his second of the night after Lucas Covolan saved Morias’ initial shot, but McCallum was able to tuck the rebound away. Chesterfield pulled one back 10 minutes into the second half when Branden Horton beat goalkeeper Elliot Justham from long-range. Tyrone Williams added another for the Spireites in stoppage time, but the Daggers were able to see the game out. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Gerwyn Price opens World Grand Prix bid with victory over Martin Schindler Michael Beale hails ‘blood and guts’ win over league leaders Rugby authorities urged to cut out contact training to reduce the risk of MND This is what we have to do – Jurgen Klopp hails ‘committed’ performance in… Dean Smith disappointed as Norwich fail to top table after draw at Reading Huddersfield boss Mark Fotheringham hails Sorba Thomas after draw at Luton Liverpool back in form while Bayern Munich set Champions League record Steven Schumacher hails Plymouth for battling to the end to beat Sheff Wed Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna felt his side were rewarded for their patience We should have scored more – Swindon boss Scott Lindsey Most Read 1 Boy, 13, attacked near Dundee school by teens who ‘hunted him down like pack… 2 Two women rescued from River Tay near Discovery Point in Dundee 3 Woman taken to hospital after crash closes A90 at Laurencekirk 4 Couple spending millions on Perthshire castle restoration to star in TV show 5 Dundee opticians graded ‘exceptional’ by health inspectors 4 6 Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar to stand trial on speeding charge 7 Hundreds greet King Charles in Dunfermline as crowds boo Nicola Sturgeon 8 Inside £950k luxury eco home near Dundee that has 70 solar panels and swimming… 9 Rampage on Fife bus led to rooftop siege 10 King Charles jokes Dunfermline legend Jim Leishman should be next England manager More from The Courier Dundee United fitness sweat as Charlie Mulgrew and Steven Fletcher deemed 'touch and go'… 4 talking points from Dundee's defeat at Cove Rangers as two Connor Scully stunners… R&A buy St Andrews land to create purpose-built staff base Buy a helicopter in Montrose for £20,000 - but it has no engine Dunfermline quarterly report card: Summer business, manager and star player Tuesday court round-up — Directors' car dramas Editor's Picks Boy, 13, attacked near Dundee school by teens who ‘hunted him down like pack of dogs’ JIM SPENCE: It’s all a game for Truss and Kwarteng but their rich pals are playing with our futures KEVIN PRINGLE: A Labour government at Westminster offers Scotland a safe harbour in this storm Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar to stand trial on speeding charge Storm scuppers Arbroath vaccination centre Town Mission move Award-winning Hong Kongese chef opens Asian fusion eatery Queen’s Pizza in Perth Is Brexit to blame for spate of car bonnet thefts in Fife? Why Balbirnie House Hotel was named world’s best wedding hotel for the third time How will Scotland’s rent freeze work? Disability sport honour caps glorious Commonwealth Games year for Angus-based para bowls coach Bob