Rob Harker snatches Halifax victory against York By Press Association October 4 2022, 10.22pm Halifax bounced back from three consecutive losses with a 1-0 win against York (Robert Perry/PA)

Halifax bounced back from three consecutive losses with a 1-0 win against York. Rob Harker scored the only goal of the game for the Shaymen, who move up to 19th in the National League table. Kian Spence came close for Halifax in the opening stages but his shot was saved, before York had a chance through Alex Whittle but his effort flew over the crossbar. They then opened the scoring in the 28th minute through Harker, who slotted the ball into the bottom corner. The home side almost added a second 10 minutes later when Jamie Cooke hit a powerful effort which crashed back off the crossbar. And Halifax came close again at the start of the second half when Jack Senior found Spence, but Ethan Ross made a fine save.