Dorking hit back to hold Yeovil

Dorking and Yeovil had to settle for a point apiece after drawing 1-1 at Meadowbank Stadium.

Sam Pearson put the Glovers ahead, but Jimmy Muitt levelled in the second half to ensure Yeovil dropped into the National League relegation zone.

Yeovil took the lead in the fourth minute when Pearson found the back of the net after a strong run.

Dorking went close through Harry Ottaway’s header, Grant Smith making a low save to palm the ball away.

Wanderers levelled in the 54th minute when Muitt was able to poke the ball home after his initial shot was blocked on the goal-line.

Pearson then had a chance to get his second of the match, but Dan Lincoln made a good save to keep the scores level.