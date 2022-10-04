Scott Brown proud as Fleetwood earn ‘brave’ win at Burton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fleetwood boss Scott Brown was proud of his team at Burton as they ground out a second straight win.

Harvey MacAdam’s first senior goal sealed all three points for the Cod Army, who could have won more comfortably but for a glaring miss by Callum Morton.

“I think the lads worked extremely hard and I am very proud of the effort that they have put in,” former Scotland international Brown said.

“Could we have killed the game off? I think so. We always talk about being relentless and I think the Callum Morton chance is huge.

“We talk about if someone is in a better position and with time then square him the ball.

“Burton went very direct in the last 10-15 minutes and then it becomes about being brave and putting bodies on the line. There are two fantastic late tackles towards the end and that is what you pay your defenders to do,” Brown said, after former Burton loanee Josh Earl stopped Victor Adeboyejo equalising.

“We have to be proud of coming away and getting a clean sheet here because all the stats are saying that Burton are on their way up but first half was about us and how we wanted to play.

“We could have been one down after 10 minutes but from there the lads picked their standards up and it was a proper football match.”

Burton Albion boss Dino Maamria felt that his side’s efforts in recent weeks caught up with them and, with little room to change things, felt this was a game too far for his side.

“I would have liked to change more personnel tonight but we couldn’t because we only had those 18 players,” Maamria said.

“But no complaints, our lads gave everything they have got over the last two or three weeks. We have been dominating games and creating chances and we have run a lot and I knew tonight that it might be one too many.”

Maamria was frustrated that two decisions from referee Charles Breakspear potentially cost his side something from the game.

“I thought the referee had two big decisions to make and he didn’t make them,” he said.

“The first one was a blatant penalty on Davis Keillor-Dunn when we were on top of the game early on, and if we get that then it could be a different game, and the second is a two-footed tackle on Deji Oshilaja (by Lewis Warrington).

“He was giving lots of small free-kicks in the second half but missed those two big decisions which potentially cost us getting something from the game.”