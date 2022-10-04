Mixed feelings for managers following goalless draw at Stadium of Light

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mixed feelings for managers following goalless draw at Stadium of Light

By Press Association
October 4 2022, 11.02pm
Tony Mowbray had mixed emotions after a goalless draw (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Tony Mowbray had mixed emotions after a goalless draw (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray and Blackpool counterpart Michael Appleton walked away from the goalless draw with mixed feelings.

The Black Cats had the better of the first half, while the visitors improved after the break to dominate, but neither side could find the back of the net at the Stadium of Light.

For Sunderland it was a second consecutive goalless draw at home, and Mowbray said: “The level we want to play at is what you saw first half.

“Playing the ball forward, driving into space, running beyond, putting the ball in the box. The intensity out of possession to win it back quickly was everything we work on.

“It looked as if we ran out of legs in the second half. The intensity wasn’t there to win the ball out of possession and give us the impetus to do what we can do well.

“You hope the changes spark it up and yet it didn’t really tonight. They have in the past when these young lads have come in.

“Tonight was a difficult night in the last half an hour of the game. It was amazing to see us defending set plays like we did and putting our bodies on the line. You can lose those games 1-0 from a set play and the opportunity is gone.

“We are frustrated that we didn’t score a goal or two in the first half, we’ll have to put the point in the bag. It’s frustrating because that’s twice I’ve sat here and said that.

“A clean sheet is a positive of course, but home games, we want to win and keep the fans engaged with the team. It became difficult second half.”

After weathering the storm in the first half, Blackpool did enough to put an end to their three-match losing run in the Sky Bet Championship.

After the game, Appleton said: “First half we were a little bit tentative and showed too much respect. I don’t know if that was down to belief but I’d like to think that as a group, we came together at half-time and recognised what was needed.

“Second half, I thought we were outstanding. At one point we were almost like the home team and I was waiting for the net to bulge, there was that many opportunities.

“The only problem was they were falling to the majority of the defenders or midfield players who are not used to scoring goals.

“The pleasing thing is we’ve played Norwich on Saturday and created as many opportunities as we did, played as well as we did, passed the ball as well as we did and were able to back it up in the space of three days by coming here and being more than a match for Sunderland. That was pleasing.”

