Huddersfield boss Mark Fotheringham hails Sorba Thomas after draw at Luton

By Press Association
October 4 2022, 11.22pm
Sorba Thomas earned praised from his boss (Richard Sellers/PA)


Huddersfield boss Mark Fotheringham hailed winger Sorba Thomas as one of the “best players in the Championship” after he had a hand in all three goals as the Terriers drew 3-3 at Luton.

The Wales international saw two his corners helped on to reach the back of the net, while another set-piece led to a penalty tucked away by Jordan Rhodes.

Fotheringham said: “Sorba is one of the best players in the Championship.

“His set-piece delivery is out of this world and I think the fans are going to be excited as we’ve got good variety in the set-plays as well.

“We could do better on both sides, our structure was good, but there were little final decisions with the final pass.

“It was a difficult game, the manner in which we lost our goals were bitterly disappointing, because when you come to a place like this you have to start from a solid base.

“We looked solid and we knew what we were going to expect, but it was really the manner in which we lost the goals that hurt me.

“There is a lot of room for improvement, so we’ve just got to keep patient and keep working on a daily basis, I was really pleased with certain aspects of the game.”

An absorbing first half saw Huddersfield lead after 11 minutes when Thomas’ corner was glanced in by Town striker Carlton Morris.

Elijah Adebayo restored parity seven minutes later, his shot deflecting in off Michal Helik, before the Terriers went ahead again after 32 minutes, Dan Potts handling Helik’s header in the box before Rhodes did the rest from the spot.

Town were level eight minutes before the break as Adebayo once more went clean through to beat Luke Nicholls, as did Jordan Clark on the stroke of half-time, to give Luton the ascendancy.

In the second period, Thomas was the architect once more, his corner fired into the top corner by Ben Jackson with 20 minutes to go.

The visitors then had David Kasumu sent off in stoppage time for two quick bookings, but they held on for a point.

Hatters boss Nathan Jones said: “It’s the only thing I could see them scoring from, but the only problem was every time they had a set-play, we looked like we were going to head it in.

“We scored two own goals, we didn’t do the basics well enough, but apart from that, we were magnificent.

“We had 24 shots, 11 on target, three goals, we wanted to be aggressive – target certain areas, target certain people.

“The gameplan was perfect, apart from we just could not head the ball out of our 18-yard box when they had a set-play, as they’ve only had four set-plays.

“Three of them have gone in and we’ve headed two in ourselves, that’s not good enough, you can’t do that.”

