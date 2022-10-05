Omonia rising star Loizos Loizou eager to shine against ‘idol’ Cristiano Ronaldo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Omonia rising star Loizos Loizou eager to shine against ‘idol’ Cristiano Ronaldo

By Press Association
October 5 2022, 10.02am
Cyprus’ Loizos Loizou is ready to face Manchester United (Philippos Christou/AP)
Cyprus’ Loizos Loizou is ready to face Manchester United (Philippos Christou/AP)

Omonia Nicosia record-breaker Loizos Loizou believes Cristiano Ronaldo remains the world’s best – but is ready to prove why he is one of Europe’s rising stars.

The 19-year-old is aiming to pile more misery onto Manchester United when they travel to the GSP Stadium in the Europa League on Thursday.

As Omonia’s youngest player and scorer, having made his debut at just 15, he carries the hopes of his home-town club and country, as he is also the youngest player in Cyprus’ history.

Thursday’s Group E game represents the chance for Omonia and Loizou to keep the heat on Erik ten Hag following United’s 6-3 Premier League thumping at Manchester City.

Manchester City v Manchester United – Premier League – Etihad Stadium
Loizos Loizou remains a massive admirer of Cristiano Ronaldo, pictured (Martin Rickett/PA)

Ronaldo was an unused substitute at the Etihad and his influence has dropped dramatically this season, but Loizou remains one of his biggest admirers.

“Omonia aren’t on FIFA – not yet – so when I play I always take the team of Cristiano,” the forward told the PA news agency. “Growing up I had a Real Madrid shirt, a Portugal one as well with Ronaldo on. He was always my idol.

“I’m not nervous, I’m not scared, I’m very excited we will face Cristiano and United.

“Ronaldo is the best player in the world. If we give him even one chance, he will hurt us. This is why we have to try to stop him. He is the best killer in football.

“Even with his difficult time now, he’s the best. We have to stop him. I watched all his games at Real Madrid. Now we’re going to play against each other.”

There are comparisons between the pair, none more so than Loizou – who can play wide or as a central forward – being his country’s brightest star at such a young age.

He scored in just his third international game – a 2-1 defeat to the Czech Republic – to become Cyprus’ youngest scorer, having made his debut against Montenegro aged 17 in September 2020.

Loizou is known as Omonia’s ‘diamond’, one of their own, with the expectation of becoming the country’s best export, and has become accustomed to being in the spotlight from an early age.

“For a young player to make four records in Cyprus is good,” he said. “To play from 15 years old in the First Division is a bit like Wayne Rooney.

“It’s been four years now, since I made my debut. When I scored my first goal for Omonia at 16 – I dribbled past three players and scored from outside the box – the fans saw something special. This is why they want pictures and autographs.

Celtic v Aberdeen – Scottish Premiership – Celtic Park
Former Celtic manager Neil Lennon is in charge at Omonia (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“That has never been hard. With my character I know I have to make my dreams come true and I feel free to make it because this is the life of a player.

“To be the diamond is very difficult because you always have to play 10 out of 10. If you play nine out of 10 the fans, the club, won’t accept it.

“You have to always be the best. I like the pressure because I’ve always wanted to be one of the best – I didn’t just want to play. If you want to be one of the best, you have to accept the pressure.”

Loizou has already attracted interest from Stuttgart while Club Brugge had an offer worth 2.5million euros rejected in the summer and there is a sense he has limited time left in Cyprus.

Yet as much as he loves Omonia, now managed by Neil Lennon, there is a burning ambition to progress.

“When I started I wanted to be an idol for the fans and the team and then, afterwards, to play in a better league,” said Loizou, who has been signed by the same agency which represents United’s Raphael Varane and Tottenham’s Son Heung-min.

“From when I was young, I had two dreams. The first was to play for Omonia and be one of the idols of the team. The second one was to play in the five best leagues in the world.

“I will give everything to make my dreams come true. I haven’t got the move yet but if there is something at the end of the season, it’s good for me. I want to play in the Premier League.

“The club is the club I grew up with – the first and last team I’ve played for. I’m very happy at Omonia as they gave me everything to make my dreams come true.

“It will always be difficult to leave the team of your dreams.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Scrum detail during the 2016 RBS Six Nations match at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff (David Davies/PA)
Rugby authorities urged to cut out contact training to reduce the risk of MND
Neil Lennon welcomes Manchester United to Cyprus on Thursday (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Loizos Loizou believes boss Neil Lennon can give Omonia edge against Man Utd
Clement Lenglet helped Tottenham secure a point away to Frankfurt in the Champions League (Michael Probst/AP/PA)
Clement Lenglet: The objective is really clear for Tottenham in Champions League
Manny Singh Kang (middle) has already raised over £180,000 for charity, (Manny Singh Kang/PA)
Wolves fan to walk 125 miles from Molineux to Stamford Bridge for charity
Forest owner weighing up firing Steve Cooper after five losses (Mike Egerton/PA)
Football rumours: Forest owner weighing up firing Steve Cooper after five losses
Former Manchester United goalkeeper Fabien Barthez announced his retirement from football on this day in 2006 (Cathal McNaughton/PA)
On this day in 2006 – Fabien Barthez announces retirement from football
Callum McGregor, right, runs with the ball against Shakhtar Donetsk (Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA)
Celtic growing into ‘ruthless’ Champions League – Callum McGregor
Gerwyn Price cruised into the second round at the World Grand Prix in Leicester (Steven Paston/PA)
Gerwyn Price opens World Grand Prix bid with victory over Martin Schindler
Michael Beale celebrates victory over Sheffield United (Nigel French/PA)
Michael Beale hails ‘blood and guts’ win over league leaders
Rugby authorities have been told to take major steps to limit the risk of head injuries due to the risk of neurodegenerative disease (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Rugby authorities urged to cut out contact training to reduce the risk of MND

Most Read

1
A 13-year-old boy was attacked near the North East Campus.
Boy, 13, attacked near Dundee school by teens who ‘hunted him down like pack…
2
Directors Nicholas and Gaynor Russell at Balbirnie House Hotel.
Why Balbirnie House Hotel was named world’s best wedding hotel for the third time
3
Plans for new Fife waterpark
Plans announced for new Fife waterpark with canoeing and paddle boarding
4
The venture may be set up on the site of the former Honeypot newsagent and convenience store in Bank Street, Aberfeldy. Image: Google.
Aberfeldy teacher eyes new café and training centre to replace town shop
5
Melker Hallberg and Ryan McGowan. Images: SNS.
Melker Hallberg and Ryan McGowan are an old school midfield duo for St Johnstone…
6
Rob Beaton and Tracey Horton, owners of Culdees Castle.
Couple spending millions on Perthshire castle restoration to star in TV show
7
William Petrie Dundee Sheriff Court
Serial Dundee domestic abuser laid CCTV blackmail trap for ex-partner
8
Fly-tipping at Baldovie recycling centre.
Five fines handed out for fly-tipping outside recycling centres during Dundee bin strikes
9
Councillor Brenda Durno (right) has stepped down as Angus licensing board convener after coming under fire from colleagues including former chairman Craig Fotheringham. Image: Kris Miller/Kim Cessford/DCThomson
Opposition Angus councillors’ criticism of dyslexic colleague sees her step down as licensing board…
10
Dundee railway station. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Severe weather: Full list of train cancellations between Arbroath, Dundee, Perth and Glasgow

More from The Courier

A number of spooky events are taking place in Fife this Halloween.
10 Halloween events for children in Fife this spooky season
There are a number of spooky events for children in Dundee this Halloween. Image: Shutterstock.
5 spooky events for children in Dundee this Halloween
composite image shows the Stone of Destiny, an artist impression of the redeveloped Perth Concert Hall and Ian Hamilton.
COURIER OPINION: Ian Hamilton's legacy will live on in Perth when the Stone of…
Christopher Gourdie.
Fife drink-driver jailed after 'horrific' ninth road offence
The case called at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Angus man told police 'I want to be sprayed' in bizarre pepper spray stand-off
The infamous Stone Road in Turkey takes you through tunnels and along cliffs above the Euphrates. Image: Mazda.
Amazing Mazda Turkey Epic Drive tackling two of the world's most dangerous roads

Editor's Picks