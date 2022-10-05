Lee Blackett hopeful of positive resolution to Wasps’ financial struggles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Lee Blackett hopeful of positive resolution to Wasps’ financial struggles

By Press Association
October 5 2022, 4.42pm
Wasps head coach Lee Blackett hopes the club will soon be able to move forwards, off and on the pitch (Nigel French/PA)
Wasps head coach Lee Blackett hopes the club will soon be able to move forwards, off and on the pitch (Nigel French/PA)

Wasps head coach Lee Blackett hopes there can be a positive resolution to uncertainty over the future of the financially stricken club following on from a “very honest” meeting between staff and chief executive Stephen Vaughan.

On Tuesday, Wasps Holdings Limited confirmed a second notice of intention to appoint administrators had been filed, revealing that talks were at “a relatively advanced stage” with possible investors in the face of a winding up order from HM Revenue and Customs for £2million in unpaid tax.

Wasps are also facing up to having to repay a £35million bond which had help finance the club’s relocation to Coventry during 2014, while failure to secure the finance needed to prevent administration could result in automatic relegation from the Gallagher Premiership.

Wasps head coach Lee Blackett
Wasps head coach Lee Blackett has praised his players’ focus during a testing period (Steve Welsh/PA)

The situation at Worcester has sharpened focus, with the club, which is suspended from all competitions, undergoing partial liquidation on Wednesday morning as HMRC pursues unpaid taxes in the region of £6million.

Wasps are set to return to action against Northampton on Sunday, their last match having been a 38-17 defeat to Leicester on September 27 which followed a first win of the season away against Bath.

Blackett revealed there had been a meeting on Wednesday morning – involving both Vaughan and chief operating officer Chris Holland, lasting around 25 minutes at the training ground – which he felt offered hope of a positive resolution as the club looks to move forward.

General view of Wasps logo at the Coventry Building Society Arena
Wasps remain hopeful new investors will be found (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“We were updated today personally by Steve Vaughan and Chris Holland. They were both down and gave us where we were,” Blackett said.

“They explained about filing a second notice of intention to appoint the administrators. They talked about interested parties. They were very honest with the group and positive at the same time as well as being honest.

“At the moment, everything they have said to us has always been 100 per cent truth and have got the full backing of everyone here.

“They have given us nothing to say that they are not being completely honest. We are completely behind them. There is a feeling here that we are all in this together. It’s not an ‘us and them’, that’s for sure.”

Blackett added: “There is some positive stuff going forward, but I think we are all honest in the reality of where we are at.

“There are definitely interested parties, but I think until everything sorts itself out, you are always going to have that slight concern at the back of your mind.

“But at this moment in time, the positive news is there is interested parties that are very interested and we will see where we go, but the next couple of weeks is going to be going to be interesting.”

Blackett expressed his sympathy with everyone at Worcester.

Wasps number eight Tom Willis applauds the fans
Wasps number eight Tom Willis feels the players have to stay focused (Isaac Parkin/PA)

“It is never nice to see and I have been through something similar myself years and years ago when I got relegated with Rotherham, so I know how tough it can be,” he said.

“I am just gutted for everyone. I know several people there really well. There is a quality group of players, a lot of quality staff and hopefully they can find jobs.”

Wasps number eight Tom Willis maintains the players just have to get on with the job in hand as they prepare for Sunday’s showdown against the Saints.

“For us as players it is out of our control, any bits like that, so all we can do is be as positive as possible on the pitch and go out there, keep improving, keep training hard,” he said.

“It is always better if you are winning regardless of circumstances you are in, so that is our focus.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Gareth Southgate and the Prince of Wales (Rui Viera/PA)
Gareth Southgate welcomes William to St George’s – Wednesday’s sporting social
Paul Wellens (pictured) has succeeded Kristian Woolf at St Helens on a two-year deal (Will Matthews/PA)
New head coach Paul Wellens confident St Helens can make improvements
Mikel Arteta insisted Arsenal are planning for the future (John Walton/PA)
Mikel Arteta suggests new deals for brightest young stars are being lined up
Wales head coach Gemma Grainger hopes to plot a path to the women’s World Cup next summer (Simon Galloway/PA)
Wales coach Gemma Grainger welcomes VAR for crunch World Cup play-offs
Jon Rahm (pictured) is targeting a third Spanish Open title to match the tally of Seve Ballesteros (Adam Davy/PA)
Jon Rahm aims for third Spanish Open title to emulate the late Seve Ballesteros
Conor Benn during a media workout at Outernet London (Yui Mok/PA)
Conor Benn insists he’s ‘clean’ and Chris Eubank Jr fight can go ahead
General view outside the Sixways Stadium (David Davies/PA)
The key questions surrounding Worcester’s plight
Worcester’s Premiership future is hanging by a thread (David Davies/PA)
Worcester’s Premiership future hanging by a thread as WRFC Players Ltd wound up
The Prince of Wales and England soccer coach Gareth Southgate marked the 10th anniversary of the National Football Centre at St George’s Park (Rui Vieira/PA)
Prince of Wales visits St George’s Park for National Football Centre anniversary
The FIA has delayed its findings until Monday (Vincent Thian/AP)
FIA delays release of findings over Formula One’s financial rules

Most Read

1
Three women who are speaking about abuse they suffered at Fornethy House residential school in Angus
Abused as children while on holiday in Angus. Now these women want justice
2
Warout Road in Glenrothes. Image: Google Maps.
Woman hit by car in Glenrothes
3
Bins were used to smash windows.
21 windows smashed in ‘horrendous’ vandalism at Dundee school
4
Gordon Brown pictured at Edinburgh University in 1975.
The truth about Gordon Brown and Kirkcaldy High School after Liz Truss’s claim in…
5
Former Dundee midfielder Jay Chapman (Image: SNS)
Dundee and Jay Chapman: The strange saga of a signing gone wrong
6
Lee McPherson.
Dundee predator plied child with drugs before repeatedly raping her
7
Councillor Brenda Durno (right) has stepped down as Angus licensing board convener after coming under fire from colleagues including former chairman Craig Fotheringham. Image: Kris Miller/Kim Cessford/DCThomson
Opposition Angus councillors’ criticism of dyslexic colleague sees her step down as licensing board…
8
Without a specialised No.6, Craig Sibbald is arguably United's most combative midfielder (Image:SNS)
Liam Fox discusses ‘unfortunate’ Craig Sibbald amid Dundee United midfield conundrum
9
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Steve Finan V&A column Picture shows; Steve Finan V&A column. Dundee. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 04/10/2022
STEVE FINAN: V&A Dundee’s problem is it isn’t ‘Dundee’ enough
4
10
Arnaud Djoum was a fans' favourite at Hearts. Image: SNS.
Dundee United hand trial to former Hearts star Arnaud Djoum

More from The Courier

The Courier/Evening Tele, Cr0038725, News, Poppy Watson story, a cost of living protest held by Unite Dundee. Picture shows; general views of the protest making its way through the city centre today. Saturday 1st october, 2022. Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
KEZIA DUGDALE: Bricks and mortar are more prison than home for those struggling to…
Dylan Easton in action versus Inverness.
Raith Rovers quarterly report card: Summer business, manager and star player
Wasps head coach Lee Blackett hopes the club will soon be able to move forwards, off and on the pitch (Nigel French/PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Halloween horror sentencing delay
Diane Robertson with her childhood footballing memories.
Diane Robertson: Mum of ex-Dundee and United star Scott to receive Scotland cap 50…
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipe by Olivia Hercules for menu mag Picture shows; Mushroom broth. Maldon Salt. Supplied by Maldon Salt Date; Unknown
Midweek meal: A mushroom broth that is 'good for the health and soul'
chocolate and love
Too Good To Go: What did I think of Chocolate and Love in Glenrothes'…

Editor's Picks